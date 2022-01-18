Yorktown moved into the rankings at No. 24 in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 2A poll. The Kitty Kats have a record of 17-10.
Also in Class 2A, Weimar (17-7) is ranked No. 18.
Beeville (24-2) is No. 13 in Class 4A and Moulton (18-6) is No. 16 in Class 1A.
In the boys rankings, Flatonia (22-4) is No. 7 in Class 2A.
In the private school girls rankings, Hallettsville Sacred Heart (14-6) is No. 1 in Class 2A. Shiner St. Paul (10-7) is No. 2 and Faith Academy (1-5) is No. 10.
