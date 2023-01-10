YORKTOWN — Yorktown wants to start fast but hasn’t always been able to this season.
Against Three Rivers last Tuesday, the Kitty Kats won 36-31 despite trailing by 14 points at one time.
Behind a 23-8 run in the first half, Yorktown was able to notch its third District 31-2A win with a 40-30 result over Refugio and take possession of fourth place.
“We were really focused on stressing getting out early and jumping on them early,” said Yorktown coach Val Acree. “(Refugio coach Addison Bohler) is missing some kids he can’t afford to. Our focus was getting on them early, jumping out and getting the lead, which we were able to maintain for the whole game.”
The Kitty Kats (11-15, 3-2) have been trying to find a groove after graduating point guard Seely Metting last year.
Senior Ayana Longoria provided 13 points from the point guard position for Yorktown in Tuesday’s win.
“Our home games, that’s where we want to show up,” Longoria said. “But on the away games, that’s where we need to come out with wins. We go to Skidmore-Tynan Friday, so hopefully that will be our first road win.”
Longoria, a four-year starter, has stepped up to fill Metting’s role this season, Acree said.
“At times, I’ve kind of been like, ‘Who’s this kid’ because she’s improved so much,” Acree said. “When you have a player like Seely, a lot of the players tend to defer to her. That was the thing I knew was going to be a problem this year because we’ve had so many girls who haven’t had to give us quality minutes. Now they’re doing that and they’re getting more comfortable in those roles.”
Refugio (15-9, 2-3) was able to outscore Yorktown 22-17 in the second half thanks in part to a game-high 20 points from Chay Callis.
Callis also hit four 3-pointers for the Lady Cats.
“I was proud we came out in the third quarter and fourth quarter and gave it everything we had,” Bohler said. “I just feel like we ran out of gas at the end.”
District 31-2A basketball
Yorktown 40, Refugio 30
Points: (R) Chay Callis 20, Alihja Avery 4, Jazaelynne Lewis 4; (Y) Ayana Longoria 13, Laynie Boyd 8, Madison Morehead 6.
Halftime: Yorktown 23-8. 3-pointers: (R) Callis 4; (Y) None. Records: Refugio 15-9, 2-3; Yorktown 11-15, 3-2.