YORKTOWN – Yorktown coach John David Caffey had an idea he would be looking for a quarterback during the spring.
Junior Josh Garcia had been injured for the second consecutive season and was unsure about his senior season.
“You hate that for the young man because of injuries taking away something he loves,” Caffey said. “He always was communicating with us and we knew there was always the possibility.”
Caffey wasn’t surprised when Garcia decided not to play, but he never foresaw replacing him with two quarterbacks.
Junior Mark Guerrero and sophomore Drew Alexander have led Yorktown to a 2-1 start heading into Friday’s game against Stockdale at Wildcat Stadium.
Caffey got the idea of using two quarterbacks from defensive coordinator Steven Grigsby, who was familiar with a two-quarterback offense at Aledo.
“It was an open competition all through the spring, through 7on7 and through two-a-days,” Caffey said. “Lo and behold, the stats were exactly the same. We knew both of them had the character to play the position, we knew they both had the competitive spirit to play the position, and both have a great skill set to help this offense go.”
Guerrero and Alexander each get two series to start the game and Caffey determines who plays the rest of the game.
“It’s a good feeling,” said tight end Corey Pargmann. “They’re both good throwers. But one is a really good thrower and one reads good and it opens up a lot of opportunities.”
Guerrero has thrown for 453 yards and six touchdowns without throwing an interception.
“I think it’s good,” said Guerrero, who played safety last season. “We have each other rotating. If one gets tired, the other one comes in. What I do best is reading the field and going through the plays before the play starts and just previewing everything.”
Alexander has thrown for 394 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.
“I think it fits well for us,” said Alexander, who was the junior varsity quarterback before being called up during District 15-2A, Division I play last season. “Mostly because it’s been Mark and my first year and we’re kind of getting things going. I think my strong point is I make some quick decisions when I go out on the field.”
Guerrero and Alexander don’t mind sharing time, and their teammates have adapted to them.
“That’s what I love about this team,” Caffey said. “This is the best team chemistry team we’ve had. They love to support one another. I feel like we finally got the program where we want it to be.”
Both quarterbacks have become comfortable with their role and are thankful to be able to throw to Pargmann, who has 10 receptions for 219 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s an easy target to hit,” Alexander said.
Around the area
Palacios and Ganado will take 3-0 records into Friday night’s game at Ganado.
Their record is not the teams’ only similarity. Both teams are starting a freshman at quarterback.
Ganado’s Kyle Bures-Guerrero has passed for 527 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 337 yards and five touchdowns. Palacios’ Anthony White has passed for 523 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns.
Bloomington ended a nine-game losing streak with a 20-7 win over Louise…Nixon-Smiley is 2-1 after going 0-10 last season…Gonzales’ picked up its first win over Yoakum since 2013 with a 27-25 decision. The teams did not play in 2016 and 2017.
