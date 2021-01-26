Yorktown remained No. 9 in this weeks Class 2A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches girls poll with an undefeated 18-0 record.
Also in Class 2A, Schulenburg (15-3) is ranked No. 16.
In Class 4A, Beeville (8-4) is ranked No. 25
On the boys side, Flatonia (19-2) and Schulenburg (12-5) remained ranked No. 12 and No. 14 in Class 2A.
For private school boys, Faith Academy (10-5) is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A.
And for private school girls, Shiner St. Paul (5-6) is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A. Hallettsville Sacred Heart (8-6) and Faith Academy (5-6) are ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.
