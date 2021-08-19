BLOOMINGTON — Yorktown plans to hang its hat on its defense this season.
The Wildcats (7-4 in 2020) enter their second year under defensive coordinator Brent Rider. Last season, Rider’s arrival helped shore up Yorktown’s defense after allowing 37.1 points per game in 2019.
They allowed just 26 points per game in 2020.
During their final scrimmage of the year against Bloomington on Thursday, Yorktown showed a glimpse at what they could do this season, holding the Bobcats out of the endzone for the entirety of the scrimmage.
“We’ve been working really hard,” Yorktown coach John David Caffey said. “We know what we have coming in our non-district and district opponents. Our defense has really kind of been the emphasis of what we’ve done all two-a-days. So, we’re very pleased with the effort that we saw today.”
On the final day of their fall practices, it was a rewarding feeling to come out and pitch a shutout before the games start to count in the wins and losses column.
“We come out and practice defense every day,” senior linebacker Joshua Sanger said. “We think of it as a real big part of the team. You need defense anywhere. It was great to come out here and show that we have one of the better defenses.”
Sanger also scored the only touchdown of the scrimmage on a 12-yard run during Yorktown’s first possession.
Caffey and Rider go back all the way to the fourth grade. Rider was once the defensive coordinator for Caffey’s father and even the first defensive coordinator he hired when he coached at Springlake-Earth.
There’s nobody Caffey trusts more with a defense than Rider.
“I think I’ve got one of the best in the state,” Caffey said. “He’s also got the experience of being a head coach, so he’s seen a lot. His experience is incredible. He has a passion and just a way about him that makes your defense get inspired.”
Bloomington struggled during the scripted portion of the scrimmage, failing to get past the 50-yard line in each of its first two possessions.
The Bobcats (0-6 in 2020) wanted to put themselves to the test in their final scrimmage. Yorktown’s physicality helped them accomplish that goal.
“The physicality this is what we needed to see,” Bloomington coach Chris Horn said. “Yorktown is a physical team and really good. They gave us a good look at what we’re going to see during the season.”
Once the scrimmage transitioned into the timed quarter, the Bobcats found a groove. They held Yorktown out of the endzone for the quarter while also forcing a turnover.
That turnover also went with a forced fumble during the scripted session.
“You’ve got to take positive and negative and look at it,” Horn added. “The positive was the kids played hard the whole time. Thy made some big plays and we’ll focus on that.”
Yorktown opens the season against Shiner St. Paul on Aug. 27. Bloomington hosts Nixon-Smiley to open their season.
