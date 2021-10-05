YORKTOWN — Yorktown is on the verge of its third straight undefeated district season in volleyball.
That isn’t always a positive as the players are not always tested entering the playoffs.
Bloomington provided the Kitty Kats a taste of adversity in Tuesday’s District 28-2A volleyball game.
The Ladycats took advantage of Yorktown’s mistakes, winning Set 2 and staying within striking distance in every set. But Yorktown rallied together and came away with the 3-1 win (25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18) to stay undefeated in district.
“We always talk about how it shows character if we can be down and come back from something like that,” said Yorktown’s Seely Metting. “We talk about how it’s hard to never drop a single set in district, so it’s understandable if something like that happens. But you always have to bounce back from it, and that’s a good thing that we did that tonight.”
Yorktown came into the game ranked No. 13 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll. The Kitty Kats had not lost a set in district and had produced 20 shutout wins on the year.
Metting led Yorktown’s offense with 19 kills and six aces. Jackie Gwosdz was second on the team with nine kills.
But Bloomington held a lead in every set and pulled away to win Set 2, 25-18, after Yorktown tied it at 9 a piece. The Ladycats took advantage of 26 errors by Yorktown over the four sets.
“They knew Bloomington was going to come in fighting, and I’m happy that we’re getting pushed in our district,” said Yorktown coach Irma Gomez. “I really am. But we’re gonna come back and win the match. We made a ton of mistakes in that set that we dropped, but we rallied back and took care of business.”
Emily Ortiz and Hailey Martinez led Bloomington’s offense with nine kills each, but Yorktown was able to focus up and win Sets 3 and 4.
“It just took us time to focus and talk to each other and stay positive to just play our game,” said Yorktown’s Makenna Preslar. “This’ll prepare us because they had some good hitters, and they came out and played good tonight. We needed that.”
Preslar led Yorktown with 17 assists and aces.
Bloomington climbed back from 6-point deficits in Sets 3 and 4, but Yorktown managed to close out both sets 25-20 and 25-18.
“Our seniors wanted this as a win just simply because it’s something that they haven’t done in the last four years is beat Yorktown,” said Bloomington coach Edgar VanderStucken. “Everybody knows that they’re the team to beat in the district. They’re disappointed in that they didn’t get the W, but the effort that they put on the floor, that we were in every single game. We’re happy with that.”
Bloomington is still within striking distance of the No. 2 seed in district. Yorktown has five games left on its district schedule as the Kitty Kats play for that third straight undefeated season.
“It’s just same as it’s been the past couple years, you’ve just got to prepare, prepare, prepare,” Metting said.
District 28-2A
Yorktown 3, Bloomington 1
Bloomington 20 25 20 18
Yorktown 25 18 25 25
Highlights: (Y) Seely Metting 19 kills, 9 assists, 6 aces, 4 digs; Ayana Longoria 1 assist, 1 ace, 15 digs; Emie Boltin 5 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Jackie Gwosdz 9 kills, 6 digs; Makenna Preslar 5 kills, 17 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs, 1 block; (B): Emily Ortiz 9 kills; Alyssa Castro 5 kills; Hailey Martinez 9 kills; Jasmine Diaz 2 kills. Records: Yorktown 24-5, 11-0; Bloomington 12-9, 8-3.
