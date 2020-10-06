WOODSBORO — Yorktown junior Seely Metting knows an undefeated district season isn’t everything.
The Kitty Kats finished 14-0 last year and fell short in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
“We want to be able to do what we did last year but go beyond that this year,” Metting said. “We have so much talent, and there’s so much room for improvement.”
Metting and Yorktown continued their regular season dominance by improving to 8-0 in District 28-2A play with a 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 win over second-place Woodsboro on Tuesday night at the Eagle Dome.
The Kitty Kats (12-4, 8-0) overcame an opening-set loss to the Lady Eagles by winning three consecutive sets.
“We started off weak, but that happens sometimes,” Metting said. “We are good at coming together when we need to, and working as a team when it counts.”
The Lady Eagles (8-8, 5-3) showed what they are capable of by handing Yorktown its first set loss of district play.
Maddie Niemann capped off a 4-2 run with a kill to give Woodsboro a 25-23 win in the first set.
“We started off well when you consider we won the first set,” said Woodsboro coach Amy Hall. “We played very fast, but I still think we didn’t play to the potential that we have. Yorktown is a good team, and they’re undefeated in district. I was proud we could play with them.”
The Kitty Kats led by as many as 15 points, and went on to a 25-13 win in the second set.
Yorktown and Woodsboro went back-n-forth in the fourth set, but the Kitty Kats were able to escape with a win behind Metting, Katelyn Dodds, Kaylee Parker, Makenna Preslar and Kailey Sinast.
“It’s a testament to our team,” said Yorktown coach Irma Gomez. “As teammates we help each other and work together. That’s what happened tonight.”
Yorktown received another lift from Metting, Parker and four service errors to take control in the fourth set.
The Lady Eagles came within 3 points, but the Kitty Kats finished on a 4-2 run to claim the match.
“We have a lot of success and there’s more to come,” Gomez said. “We have a lot to learn still, but there’s always things we are working on. We were a little off tonight but that’s OK. We pulled out the win.”
Woodsboro will look to bounce back Saturday against Pettus, which is tied for second place with the Lady Eagles.
The game, which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Saturday due to a lack of officials.
“It’s going to put us out of our routine and it’s going to change our schedule,” Hall said. “The fact that we have to adjust to that and a loss, we’ll have to come back and keep going.”
The Kitty Kats are hoping to keep their undefeated season alive when they continue district play Friday on the road against Bloomington.
“Bloomington is quick but we’re just as quick,” Metting said. “We have very powerful hitters so if we get hits and get points, we should come out on top.”
District 28-2A
Yorktown 3,
Woodsboro 1
Yorktown 23 25 25 25
Woodsboro 25 13 20 20
Highlights: (Y) Emie Bolting 1 kill; Katelyn Dodds 5 kills, 2 assists, 1 ace, 14 digs; Jackie Gwosdz 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig; Ayana Longoria 2 aces, 13 digs; Seely Metting 14 kills, 4 aces, 14 digs; Kaylee Parker 4 kills, 1 assist, 6 digs; Makenna Preslar 5 kills, 11 assists, 1 ace, 10 digs; Kailey Sinast 3 kills, 1 assist, 4 aces, 17 digs, 1 block; Brooke Turner 1 ace, 9 digs. Record: Yorktown 12-4; 8-0.
