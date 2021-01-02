YORKTOWN — Yorktown girls basketball head coach Val Acree knew the team would have a target on their backs this season.
Yorktown’s talent was no secret after going three rounds deep in the playoffs last year.
But in Saturday’s District 31-2A game against Refugio, Yorktown took care of business, defeating the Bobcats 43-19 to keep its undefeated season alive.
“We’ve kind of hung our hat on defense and we finally got the girls to buy into that,” Acree said. “What we try to preach is don’t do anything differently today, just play like we’ve been playing and the defense will take care of everything for us. And it kind of worked out that way.”
Both Yorktown (12-0, 3-0) and Refugio (6-4, 1-2) got off to slow starts to begin the game.
Refugio was outrebounding Yorktown but Yorktown managed to intercept Refugio’s passes numerous times, stalling any offense from the Bobcats.
Still, Yorktown struggled to convert those turnovers into points, but did take the lead with junior Seely Metting’s 2-point basked three minutes into the game.
Metting led all scorers with 23 points and scored eight points in the first quarter as Yorktown took a 10-0 lead that it never surrendered.
“We played slow, I think we’re better than how we played in the first half,” said Refugio head coach David Hemphill. “Once we settled down we played better. They’re a good team and Seely’s a good player, they do things real well. We just need to play better and make fewer mistakes and we’ll be okay.”
Refugio got on the board in the second quarter with free throws from Jode Lewis and Chay Callis but Yorktown stayed ahead with timely baskets.
Sophomore Madison Morehead ended the first and second quarters with 2-point baskets to give Yorktown a 14-point lead at halftime.
“We went in (to halftime) and we talked about how we had a lack of rebounds and our defense was a little hazy,” Metting said. “We told ourselves we needed to snap out of it and we got a roll going for us.”
After a low scoring third quarter, Yorktown found a groove, opening the fourth on an 11-3 run to take a 20-point lead.
“The fourth quarter is kind of our quarter,” Arcee said. “We’ll struggle here, we’ll struggle there but it all comes together in the fourth quarter for us.”
Metting scored 11 of Yorktown’s 20 points in the fourth quarter as Yorktown outscored Refugio 20-7 in the fourth to close out the 43-19 victory.
“It’s really kinda weird, the fourth quarter always kind of ends up that way for us in a good way,” Metting said. “We finally started picking up those rebounds in the fourth quarter and took care of business.”
“Once we get in our groove we get going,” said Yorktown senior Katelyn Dodds. “We just light a fire and we take off.”
At 12-0, Yorktown has already set the school record for consecutive wins in a season.
They will host Woodsboro and travel to Port Aransas next week, with the goal of starting district play 5-0.
“Our motto this season is unfinished business,” Dodds said. “We definitely have unfinished business and we’re reaching to get farther and so that’s what our motivation is throughout the season.”
District 31-2AYorktown 43, Refugio 19
Halftime: Yorktown 19, Refugio 5
Points: (Y) Seely Metting 23, Katelyn Dodds 7, Madison Morehead 5, Kailey Sinast 4, Ayana Longoria 2, Kie Campbell 2; (R) Jode Lewis 7, Celeste Lara 3, Chay Callis 3, Mariah Botyd 3, Symia Dubose 2, Presliegh Barber 1
3-pointers: (Refugio) Lara 1
Records: Yorktown 12-0, 3-0; Refugio 6-4, 1-2.
