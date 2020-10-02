YORKTOWN— Chris Johnson knows how to deal with tragedy.
On Aug. 2, the day before two-a-days, Johnson's father passed away.
Johnson did what most others wouldn't. Instead of taking time away from school, the Yorktown senior returned to the field the next day.
"I knew that this was where I wanted to be," Johnson said. "I showed up because I wanted to show these younger guys a good role model. I want to be the best team leader that I can be."
Johnson is one of only five seniors on the Wildcats. He is determined to make the most of this year, even after his father's passing.
"This season is everything to me," Johnson said. "I want to go out there and show the boys leadership and hype them up. This is my senior year and I want to give them the best of me and let them remember me."
Johnson ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another touchdown in the Wildcats' 62-14 District 16-2A, Division II win over Agua Dulce (1-3, 0-3) on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
"Chris and the other seniors, they're just incredible leaders," said Yorktown head coach John David Caffey. "Our senior class is few in numbers but strong on work ethic. They're great individuals, and they come to work every single day and play, and practice extremely hard. Last year was a rough year, and all of them have overcome a great bit of adversity. That's a testament to their character."
Johnson ran in a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter and added a 6-yard score in the fourth quarter before returning an interception 26-yards for a touchdown to cap off Yorktown's (3-3, 2-1) night.
"We were super energized and we kept getting stops and it was building us up," Johnson said. "One stop leads to another and all that energy went to us. We took all the energy they had coming into the game."
Johnson wasn't the only difference maker on the defensive side of the ball, junior defensive back Dequan Clay had interception returns of 61 and 80 yards for touchdowns.
"We were confident coming into the game and I knew I had to lock up my man on defense," Clay said. "I felt like I did my job and did all I could, and honestly it was a great feeling. After those I felt like I couldn't be stopped."
Offensively, Drew Alexander threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns while Kalen Barefield ran for 68 yards and caught two passed for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Yorktown has won two straight games and will head to Pettus next week looking to keep the momentum going.
"We just have to stay focused and come out and practice like we have been these past two week," Clay said. "Everyday we have to get better and when it's game time time we have to be ready, and not take anyone lightly."
Johnson isn't overlooking anyone in the district, but he has bigger goals for the team.
"I want another chance at Falls City," Johnson said. "If we do what we need to do and improve our physicality on defense, we can get another shot at them in the playoffs. I think we can beat them."
