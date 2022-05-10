Yorktown’s Drew Alexander had the best finish of all area golfers at the Class 2A state tournament at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin on Tuesday.
The senior used rounds of 81 and 78 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth place with a two-day total of 159.
Yorktown’s team of Alexander, Trent Foerster, Konnor Sullivan, Dalton Eckhardt and Cameron Willis shot rounds of 393 and 401 to finish with a total of 794.
Falls City’s Jaxson Pipes shot 187 (92-95) over two days and finished tied for 37th.
Shiner’s Bech Bishop shot a two-day score of 198 (92-106) to finish tied for 48th.
Lindsay beat Vega in a two-hole playoff for the 2A team title after the two teams scored 684 for the tournament.
Hallettsville’s Brady Copley turned in rounds of 86 and 84 for a total of 170 and tied for 31st at the Class 3A tournament held at Austin’s Jimmy Clay Golf Course.
Brock (626) beat Callisburg by 10 strokes to win the 3A team title.
