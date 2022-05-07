Seely Metting was one of four seniors returning for Yorktown in the 2021-2022 season.

Metting knew her role on the team would have to change, and she would become more of a focal point for opposing teams.

Metting took on the responsibility willingly, and the Kitty Kats were able to finish third in District 31-2A.

Yorktown advanced to the area playoffs before ending the season with a 23-13 record.

Seely Metting has never stopped to think about what she's accomplished at Yorktown.

Opposing teams would often double team her, and opposing coaches would set up special defenses for Metting.

But she still averaged 26.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.3 steals per game to become the district MVP.

Meeting’s performance led to her selection as the Most Valuable Player of the 2021-2022 Victoria Advocate All-Area Basketball Team.

Q: What do you like about basketball?

A: I like the intensity, I like the contact sport and just being able to have control of the ball.

Q: Did you mind taking on a new role this season because your team was so inexperienced?

A: I like the pressure. I play well under pressure so I think this season made me a better player than any other season before.

Q: How did you feel about the performance of the team?

A: Actually, I was pleased. You’re never satisfied. I was pleased with how our season turned out because we had a whole new team and we didn’t know what to expect and a lot of incoming freshmen on varsity. We actually did really well compared to what we thought was going to happen.

Q: How do you keep your grades up while participating in so many activities?

A: You just have to stay focused in school. You have to because you don’t have time to do after-school tutorials. Spring is definitely the hardest. You have golf, rodeo, track and softball. I had to let go of golf for a while because it was so hectic. As soon as rodeo ended in February, that helped a little.

Q: Who is your favorite basketball player?

A: I don’t have one. I don’t watch a lot of TV. I don’t really follow anyone. I just try to do my own thing.

Q: What are your plans for next year?

A: I had some colleges reach out to me for basketball and softball, and like one or two in track and volleyball. I had a lot in basketball – a couple of Division I schools. It was a really, really hard decision to make, but I want to be a vet. Texas A&M is the school for that so I’m going there and will join the rodeo team.