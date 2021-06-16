YORKTOWN — Kailey Sinast made her third appearance at the UIL state track & field meet during her senior year at Yorktown.
But Sinast took a different approach into this year’s meet at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“I just had to tell myself, ‘I’ve been here before and I’m used to it,'” Sinast said. “‘I have all my friends and family in the stands supporting me. That’s something that I always enjoy so let’s just run it like I know how to do it.’”
Sinast’s mindset paid off as she won Class 2A gold medals in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
“Honestly, it still feels unreal,” she said. “I walk in my room and just see the medals sitting there. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I won state.’”
Sinast’s performance led to her selection as the Female Track Athlete of the Year on the Advocate’s all-area team, and also attracted the attention of college coaches.
Sinast will have the opportunity to continue her track career after signing a letter of intent Wednesday evening with Angelo State.
“I went on a visit (to San Angelo),” Sinast said. "When I showed up, it was really nice. The track was yellow and that really caught my eye. They had everything I needed for what I want to do in the future and their track program is really good. I just bonded well with the coach.”
Sinast did not start running hurdles until the seventh grade, and also participated in volleyball and basketball for Yorktown.
She ran her best times in the 100 (14.91 seconds) and 300 hurdles (44.85) at this year’s state meet.
“I’ve honestly worked harder this year because I knew I had a really good chance at winning,” Sinast said. “I did not want to go out there and come back without a gold medal.”
Sinast plans to major in physical therapy at Angelo State and is thankful her hard work at Yorktown has led to more opportunities.
“My freshman year, I did not expect to go to state at all,” she said. “Once I got there, I knew I could keep going and doing better each year. Especially my junior year we had COVID and couldn’t do anything that really got to me so I worked throughout that whole summer.”
