Young Flyers ready to prove themselves

Young and talented are the two words head coach James Durpie and quarterback Aiden Aragon used to describe the 2023 St. Joseph Flyers.
At the opening of preseason camp the Flyers like the talent they have out on the practice field. For the next several weeks the coaching staff will be focused on fitting that talent into the team and slotting several of these young players into large roles.
"We think we have some good talent, we just don't know how that's going to develop yet," Duprie said. "It's always fun to teach them and get them on the right page."
In a group of younger players, there is one position that boasts familiarity, quarterback. Aragon returns for his junior season and is embracing the leadership role that comes with being a veteran quarterback.
"I think the leadership role for me is going to step up a lot more, but being an experienced quarterback has helped a lot," Aragon said. "Being able to coach the younger guys and younger quarterbacks and all that is great."
Aragon will be inheriting a larger leadership role this season as he will be getting used to playing with new skill position players around him. Running back Gage Barrera graduated leaving a spot to fill in the backfield. Aragon is also working with a largely new group of wide receivers that he will be building chemistry with throughout the season.
There is evidence of youth in the Flyers team, during their offensive period coaches were having to reiterate the play calling signals to some of the younger players who don't have a full grasp on things yet.
"We have some smart kids who are athletic that's great, and we put the pressure on them," Duprie said. "We put pressure on them, we install the offense the first three days and repeat it throughout the year so we can get better at what we do."
A big piece of the Flyers training camp will also be getting all of the players acquainted with what the team is doing defensively this season. The Flyers will be changing up things schematically on that side of the ball, and a major emphasis over the next few weeks will be getting all of the players up to speed.
"They're picking up on the scheme, the defense is a little different than what we've done the last couple of years," Duprie said. "They're going to catch on to that pretty quick, I think it's been a good start."
There is a great deal of optimism on the practice field for the Flyers. Even though this team is young there is a belief that they can come together quickly.
There is plenty of positional battles going on during camp, which the coaching staff loves. The energy in camp has been very high throughout the first two days with many players itching to prove themselves. The energy inside the program is one of optimism, the young talent has brought that out and it makes the team excited to see what 2023 has in store.
"The energy is high, and I think you can talk to everybody here and we love the energy the way it is right now," Aragon said. "We're a young team, we have a lot of talent so it's going to be a great season."