Victoria East sophomore James Jones considers himself a football player, but his coaches felt otherwise at the start of the season.
Jones got the opportunity to play basketball on the junior varsity team but injuries at the varsity level gave him a chance to show what he could do against tougher competition.
“I was surprised at first because I don’t really play basketball.. I’m a football guy,” Jones said. “When I came on the court and played, my coaches saw that and told me to give it everything I got.”
Jones moved up to varsity last week and was on the court Friday against Austin High and Sealy in Day 1 of the Mike Smith Classic.
The Titans suffered a 62-21 loss to Austin in Game 1, but responded with a 51-36 win over Sealy in Game 2.
Victoria East sophomore James Jones was playing on JV last week. Today, he was making an impact for the varsity team in the Titans’ 51-36 win over Sealy. pic.twitter.com/OKUCcmh2kT— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 27, 2019
East coach John Howie was pleased with the effort from Jones — especially with his ability to grab offensive and defensive rebounds.
“I thought him and Kaiden Perry did a great job for us,” Howie said. “James did a really good job on the boards, and that’s going to be a huge contribution for us throughout the rest of the season.”
East sophomore Terrence Terrell was another player that made an impact during the first day of the tournament.
After the loss to Austin High, Terrell shrugged off the defeat and prepared himself for Sealy in Game 2.
“The loss didn’t feel very good and it fueled our fire,” Terrell said. “We needed to come out and play hard. We had to play our best.”
Terrell responded by scoring a season-high 17 points as East improved to 7-10 overall on the season.
The Titans will play Kerrville Tivy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to wrap up tournament play.
“We have to keep playing hard,” Terrell said. “We have to be physical, and we can’t be relaxed. This win gave us a lot of confidence, and now we have to be ready to keep playing every game hard.”
Victoria East’s Terrence Terrell @t3rrancee scored a season-high 17 points in the Titans’ 51-36 win over Sealy. pic.twitter.com/7hlZ5MeI2j— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 27, 2019
East opened its game against the Tigers on a 7-2 run and led 10-2 halfway through the first quarter.
But the Tigers responded with a 10-run to take a 12-10 lead.
The Titans recaptured the lead in the second quarter and never trailed again.
East received strong efforts from Terrell, Jones, Ed Clay, Brady Parker and Daemien Robles.
Clay, Parker and Robles combined for 24 points.
“Austin High was a really talented group,” Howie said. “They caught us on our heels and we couldn’t recover after the first quarter. I challenged the guys in Game 2 to show what they were all about and they responded to the challenge. They gave us a much better effort on offense and defense.”
The Titans pulled away in the second half by outscoring Sealy 28-14.
The Titans hope they carry their momentum from the win into Saturday against the Antlers.
Kerville Tivy leads the tournament with a 2-0 record. East, West and Austin High all share 1-1 records heading into Saturday. Sealy is 0-2.
“We’re coming into tomorrow with our heads up high,” Jones said. “We’re going to be looking for another win.”
Mike Smith Classic Day 1 Game 1
Austin High 62, Victoria East 21
Points - (E) Zaiden Perry 2; Ethan White 2; Ed Clay 7; Marquis Kuykendall 3; Brady Parker 3; Terrence Terrell 4. (A) Colby Kalbacher 11; Austin Hale 9; Dominique Smith 8; Isaac Youngblood 4; Jahvante O’Conner 2; Gus Sheridan 5; Petia Dogale 5; Victor Mendoza 7; Josh Jones 5. Halftime: Austin 35-7. 3-pointers: Kuykendall 1, Parker 1, Sheridan 1, Mendoza 1, Kalbacher 3.
Game 2
Victoria East 51, Sealy 36
Points — (E) Ed Clay 9; Terrence Terrell 17; Andrew Alexander 2; Sam Arce 5; Daemien Robles 7; James Jones 3; Brady Parker 8. (S) Reece Ivovieke 6; Callen Rabius 5; Cody Manna 7; Jacob Gasewski 3; Connor Kalnek 3; Lane Holley 4; Cameron Eschenburg 2; J Shawn Bolden 2. Halftime: East 23-21. 3-pointers: Arce 1, Parker 1, Ivovieke 1, Manna 1, Gasewski 1, Kalnek 1. Records: East 7-10.
