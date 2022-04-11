Victoria East freshman Grayson Youngblood didn’t experience the Titans’ struggles last year.
But the young outfielder heard plenty about it from the team’s seniors, especially crosstown rival West’s first season sweep in nine years.
Youngblood delivered three RBIs, including the walk-off winner, in a 13-3 mercy-rule win over West in five innings.
“It feels great being a freshman and proving a point that I belong,” Youngblood said, donning the team’s celebratory gold RBI chain. “It feels awesome and I’m blessed to be here.”
The freshman also provided East’s returners with a sense of redemption as they returned the favor to West and maintained a half-game deficit with fourth-place Corpus Christi Moody in the playoff race.
“There’s no better guy to do that than Grayson,” said East third baseman Kaden Kolle, a senior. “He’s one of the most humble kids I’ve ever met. He works in silence and he works his butt off. To see him show out like that when the lights are on is awesome. No one is more deserving than him.”
East broke the game open in the bottom of the second.
Youngblood drove in two with a single before coming around to score on an error during the same play to highlight a six-run inning that put East up 9-2 at the time.
The freshman realized that he had a chance to score as he rounded second base.
“I was thinking four (bases) all the way. It felt good off the bat,” Youngblood said. “I didn’t actually realize it went all the way to the fence until I hit second base. As soon as I saw them running towards the wall, I was thinking four.”
The Titans (15-11, 6-6) went 4-for-5 with runners in scoring position during the second. Youngblood and Kaden Kolle each had a pair of RBIs.
Moving forward, East, which went 6-for-18 with runners in scoring position and 10 RBIs, hopes to continue that momentum as it looks to put pressure on Moody for the fourth and final playoff spot.
“To win moving forward in April and into May, you’re gonna face some dudes it’s tough to score on,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “We’ve got to be able to move them over and we’ve got to be able to drive them in.”
Andrew Rivera struggled in the first inning for the Titans.
The senior pitcher committed an error that enabled Beau Woods to get to third base after a one-out single.
After allowing a pair of runs in the second, he settled in to allow one run on three hits over the next three innings.
“You’re not going to have your best stuff every night,” East’s skipper Kolle said. “So when you don’t, you’ve just gotta bear down and let the defense play behind you and just try to fill up the strike zone.”
For West (8-14, 1-10), it was another moment of missed chances.
The Warriors rallied to within 3-2 in the top of the second before allowing a six-spot to their rivals the next at-bats.
West committed three errors in that frame and seven total in the loss.
“Can I put it into words? No,” said West coach Austin Molinaro about his frustration. “But at the end of the day, these are still just high school young men and I don’t expect us to go every game with zero errors. But seven? Yeah, it’s a little outrageous.”
District 29-5A
Victoria East 13, Victoria West 3
West 020 10 — 3 5 7
East 360 22 — 13 6 2
W: Andrew Rivera L: Alex Mendieta. Highlights: (W) Oscar Tovar 1-for-1, 2 RBI; (E) Kaden Kolle 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Grayson Youngblood 1-for-3, 3 RBI; Xavier Ortega 1-for-2, 2 RBI. Records: West 8-14, 1-10. East 15-11, 6-6.
