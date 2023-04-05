There wasn’t a doubt in Grayson Youngblood’s mind.

The Victoria East sophomore knew he was going to walk out of Riverside Stadium as the hero for his team in their District 29-5A, North Zone game against crosstown rival Victoria West.

With one out and the game tied in the bottom of the 11th inning, the Warriors intentionally walked East’s Rico Gonzalez and Kason Kolle to bring Youngblood to the plate with the bases loaded.

The shortstop delivered with a walk-off hit to right field that scored Isaac Perez and gave the Titans a 5-4 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday night.

“I knew it was game,” Youngblood said about stepping up to the plate. “I’ve been playing baseball my whole life and that’s a dream right there.”

“It feels good. It feels great. One of the greatest feelings in the world is being able to come through,” he added. “That’s my family, they’re my brothers so it means the world for us to get that dub.”

“It takes somebody stepping up in the box to just say, ‘Alright, enough's enough. We’re going to get it done right here. I’m going to be the guy,’ and that’s what Grayson did,” said East head coach Wes Kolle.

The game, which lasted nearly four hours, was East's first zone win after starting off with two losses to Gregory-Portland.

"It takes us being locked in for 42 outs, and then we always say and then some," Kolle said. "Whatever it takes. We have to stay dialed in and so proud of the guys tonight for doing that."

The Warriors (6-15-1, 0-5) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th inning behind a Jason Bernal RBI single.

East (17-6, 1-2) responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI from Xavier Ortega to send the game to the 11th.

“That’s the best game we’ve played, probably in my two years here as far as competing, staying in the game, not giving up and doing little things,” said West head coach Austin Molinaro. “We pitched well from both guys, we just didn’t come out on top.”

Both teams started off scoreless in the first three innings until West's Justsis Trenck recorded a RBI single.

East then added back-to-back RBI's from Xavier Ortega and Mason Sockwell to take a 2-1 lead in the fourth.

West scored two runs on an East error in the fifth, but Youngblood tied it up in the bottom of the inning after scoring on a wild pitch from West's Austin Arrieta.

East junior Rico Gonzalez picked up the win after pitching the final three innings. West's Dominick Martinez was credited with the loss, despite allowing just two hits in five innings.

East and West are set to matchup again at 5 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Stadium.

District 29-5A, North Zone

Victoria East 5, Victoria West 4

West 000 120 000 10 — 4 14 2

East 000 210 000 11 — 5 7 2

One out when winning run scored

W: Rico Gonzalez L: Dominick Martinez. Highlights: (W) Justis Trenck 3-for-6, RBI; Jay Guerrero 4-for-6, 2 R; Jason Bernal 2-for-6, RBI; TK Rollins 2-for-6. (E) Grayson Youngblood 1-for-6, RBI, R; Xavier Ortega 2-for-5, 2 RBI’s, R; Mason Sockwell 1-for-5, RBI; Isaac Perez 2-for-5, R. Records: West 6-15-1, 0-5;East 17-6, 1-2.