Your Photos for Sept. 8

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s recently held its kick off for this year’s event, which is scheduled for Oct. 26 at Victoria College. Registration will be held through the day of the event. Those attending the kickoff were, front row, from left, Sandra Kiening, Nicole Stiles and Crystal Martinez, and back row, Brandon Kercheval, Ginny Funk, Pat DeDear, Lacey Rosenquest, Brandi Borjas, Cindy Lumpkins, Dianne Teran, Gary Moses and Robert Rodriguez. Not pictured is Carol New.

 Contributed Photo

The Walk to End Alzheimer's recently held its kick off for this year's event, which is scheduled for Oct. 26 at Victoria College.

