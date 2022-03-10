CUERO — Yoakum freshman Jayana Phillips had some butterflies when she participated in her first varsity track and field meet.
Phillips was not quite sure what to expect competing against more experienced athletes.
“I was very nervous,” Phillips said. “I felt like there was a lot of pressure on me. Everybody was watching me and stuff. But after the first meet, I was OK with it. I felt better after running a few races.”
Phillips showed no sign of being overwhelmed at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays on Thursday at Gobbler Stadium.
She won four gold medals and one silver medal to score 39 points and capture girls high-point honors.
Phillips won the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.60 seconds, and the high jump by clearing 5-feet, 2-inches, which were both personal bests.
She also won the triple jump with a leap of 36-8, which equaled her personal best, and ran a leg on the winning 800 relay team (1:50.96) with Samantha Adamek, Addison Pekar and Olivia Fojt, and the second-place 1,600 relay (4:14.32) team.
“We’ve been practicing much harder and it’s made me much better,” said Phillips, who moved to Yoakum from Brenham three years ago. “I love seeing new competition that I have never seen before at any of the meets. I just give it my best and I’ll be OK with the outcome.
Phillips is looking forward to the rest of her freshman season.
“I want to break the school record in the triple jump, which is 37-2,” she said. “I just want to get better, honestly, at every meet.”
This 'Cat can run
Ernest Campbell announced his presence when he won the Class 2A 100-meter dash at the state meet last season as a freshman.
Campbell has shown no signs of slowing down, after winning the 100 and running a leg on the winning 800 relay and second-place 400 relay at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays.
“I’m pleased. I’m doing well,” Campbell said. “This is my third meet. It’s cold so I’m not going 100 percent.”
Campbell had a time of 11.00 seconds in the 100, and anchored the 800 (1:30.58) and 400 (42.92) relays to claim boys high-point honors with 25 points
Teammate Antwaan Gross, who won the long jump (21-2), was second in the boys high-point standings with 22.
“The team has come together,” Campbell said. “We put in 100 percent in practice.”
Refugio won the boys team title with 136 points and also got first-place finishes from Jordan Kelley, Karson Herring, Isaiah Avery and J. Henry Moore in the 1,600 relay (3:29.11), and Kelley, Marvin Fox, Moore and Campbell on the 800 relay team.
“Coming out here versus bigger schools as a small town and a 2A, we came out pretty good,” Campbell said. “It makes us get better as a team.”
More work to do
Bay City’s Brice Turner is not quite where he wants to be timewise, but is taking steps to make it happen.
Turner, a junior, won the 200-meter dash at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays in a time of 21.78 seconds. He also ran a leg on the 1,600 relay that finished second, and the 400 relay that finished fifth.
“I’m not really pleased,” he said. “I still have a lot of work to do. I’m not really fast enough right now, but I know I’ll get up there.”
Turner won silver medals at the Class 4A state meet last year in the 100 and 200, but didn’t run the 100 Thursday.
“I need some more work on my 100,” he said. “I’m not really that good on my blocks so I need to get back where I was last year.”
Turner is hoping to better what he did last season in every event.
“I know I can do it, but I have to put the work in and stay focused and do what I do,” he said. “Coach (Robert) Jones has been getting me right so I can’t complain. He’s really a big part of all this.”
Racking them up
Refugio won the boys team title with 136 points, Bay City was second with 78 and Cuero was third with 73. Navarro won the girls team title with 104 points, Edna was second with 93, Yoakum was third with 83, and Cuero was fourth with 82.
Refugio’s Peyton Oliver, who won the 100 in a time of 12.91, was second in the girls high-point standings with 31, and Cuero’s Mauryana Dasilva, who anchored Cuero’s winning 400 relay team, was third with 21.
