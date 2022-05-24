SHINER — Shiner returned only three senior starters from a team that advanced to the UIL state tournament last year.
But the Comanches have not played like a young team.
Shiner will take a 29-0 record into its best-of-three game Class 2A regional semifinal series against Kenedy (25-3), which opens at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
“All the young kids have been playing with us for a long time,” said senior Bryce Filip. “We figured they would step up and we’d be pretty good.”
Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker recognized the team had some positions to fill, but was able to do so quickly.
“We had to put the pieces to the puzzle together,” Boedeker said. “We were looking at the guys we felt like would give us the best chance defensively and where they would fit in the lineup. We kind of went with something early in the year. We’ve had to make very few minor adjustments, but it’s pretty steady.”
The Comanches have relied on their pitching depth and defense and have been able to come up with clutch hits when necessary, as they did in their regional quarterfinal series against Thorndale.
“I felt from the beginning of the season that we were going to have a strong team and I knew the younger guys could step up and they really have so far,” said senior A.J. Patek. “In baseball, there’s normally not a lot of undefeated teams. You’re playing undefeated so you want to protect that. You keep striving to stay undefeated.”
Shiner has had some close calls against Schulenburg and Flatonia on the way to the District 28-2A championship, in a warm-up game against Yoakum, and in Game 1 of its series against Thorndale.
“Absolutely, it’s helped us,” said senior Jace Moeller. “It showed us how to battle through adversity and made us better at the end of the day. We’ve got to be sound and we’ve got to be able to put the ball in play and give ourselves a chance.”
Boedeker has won a state championship as a player, an assistant coach and a head coach. He knows the formula for success remains the same.
“Pitching and defense are huge in the playoffs,” he said. “We’ve preached that since Day 1 because we know it’s important, especially when you get to the point. Fortunately, we’ve been good in that area and hopefully, we can continue to do so.”
