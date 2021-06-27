EUGENE, Ore. — Ashtin Zamzow Mahler finished fifth in the heptathlon at the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials.
Zamzow Mahler, a Goliad and University of Texas graduate, completed the seven events held Saturday and Sunday at Hayward Field with an overall score of 6,273 points.
Annie Kunz, who went to Texas A&M, won the event with 6,703 points.
Zamzow Mahler won the javelin throw and set an Olympic Trials record with a throw of 51.30 meters or 168 feet, 4 inches.
Zamzow Mahler also achieved a personal-best in the long jump where she finished eighth. She jumped 19-10.25 feet.
Zamzow Mahler placed 11th in the 800-meter run in a time of 2 minutes, 17.74 seconds.
The 800-meter run was delayed until Sunday night after one competitor passed out because temperatures reached 105 degrees and 120 degrees on the track.
Zamzow Mahler came into Sunday’s competition in eighth place, after recording a personal-best and finishing second in the shot put with a throw of 14.23 meters or 46-8.25.
She was ninth in the high jump, 10th in the 100-meter hurdles, and 10th in the 200-meter dash.
Zamzow Mahler set her personal best in the heptathlon with a score 6,291 points at a meet in California earlier this year.
She set the school record at Texas with a score of 6,222 points.
The top three finishers qualify for the U.S. Olympic team, which will head to Tokyo next month.
