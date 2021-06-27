EUGENE, Ore. — Ashtin Zamzow Mahler set an Olympic Trials record in the javelin.
She won the event with a throw of 51.30 meters, or 168 feet, 4 inches, Sunday at Hayward Field.
The first-place finish in the javelin moved Zamzow Mahler into fourth-place overall with 5,419 points heading into the final event — the 800-meter run.
The start of the 800 was postponed to later Sunday night because temperatures reached 105 degrees — 120 degrees on the track — and one of the competitors passed out.
Zamzow Mahler, a Goliad and University of Texas graduate, also had a personal-best in the long jump where she finished eighth. She jumped 19-10.25 feet.
Zamzow Mahler came into Sunday's competition in eighth place after recording a personal-best and finishing second in the shot put.
She was ninth in the high jump, 10th in the 100-meter hurdles, and 10th in the 200-meter dash.
The top three finishers qualify for the U.S. Olympic team, which will head to Tokyo next month.
