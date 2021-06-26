EUGENE, Ore. — Ashtin Zamzow Mahler holds eighth place after the first day of heptathlon competition at the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials.
Zamzow Mahler, a Goliad and a University of Texas graduate, was fighting a tight hamstring.
She had a total of 3,669 points after completing the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200-meter dash Saturday at Hayward Field.
Zamzow Mahler set a personal record and finished second in the shot put with a throw of 14.23 meters.
She was ninth in the high jump by clearing 1.75 meters, 10th in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 13.79 seconds, and 10th in the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.47 seconds.
The top three finishers qualify for the Olympic Games, which get under way in July in Tokyo. Zamzow Mahler could also qualify by scoring the Olympic standard of 6,420 points.
Zamzow Mahler’s personal best is the 6,291 points she scored at a meet in California earlier this year. She set the school record at Texas with a score of 6,222 points.
The competition concludes Sunday with the long jump, javelin throw and 800-meter run.
