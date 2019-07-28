DES MOINES, Iowa – Ashtin Zamzow won the javelin throw in the heptathlon competition at the USA Track & Field Championships on Sunday at Drake Stadium.
Zamzow, a Goliad resident who recently won the NCAA championship for the University of Texas in the heptathlon, finished 11th overall with a score of 5,875.
Lindsay Schwartz, who resides in Victoria and will be the volleyball coach at Faith Academy, finished eighth overall with a score of 5,921.
Schwartz was named to the USA Thorpe Cup team, which will compete in Germany in September.
Ericka Bougard won the event with a score of 6,663.
Zamzow entered the day in 13th place, but moved up after winning the javelin competition with a throw of 157 feet, 8 inches.
Zamzow also finished 14th in the long jump (18-10), and was eighth in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 17.27 seconds).
Schwartz was seventh after completing her first four events Saturday.
Schwartz was 12th in long jump (19-2¼), 11th in the javelin throw (126-1), and seventh in the 800 (2:15.33).
Bougard and second-place finisher Kendall Williams (6,610) were the only competitors to reach the qualifying standard for the world championships, which are scheduled for September in Qatar.
