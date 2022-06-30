DALLAS — Western Kentucky University quarterback Bailey Zappe on Thursday was named the winner of the Conference USA 2021-22 Michael L. Slive Male Athlete of the Year.
Zappe, a Victoria East graduate, played one season for the Hilltoppers and broke the the NCAA single-season records for passing yards (5,967 yards) and passing touchdowns (62).
Zappe was a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
He was named the Conference USA Football Most Valuable Player while leading Western Kentucky to a C-USA East Division title and a convincing win in the Boca Raton Bowl, where he was named MVP.
The NCAA passing record Zappe broke had stood since 2003, while he also broke the touchdown record set by Joe Burrow in his prolific 2019 season at LSU.
Zappe also won the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and he was named a finalist for the Manning Award, as well as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards.
Zappe is just the sixth quarterback in FBS history to achieve a season with at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.
The female athlete of the year was Rice cross country and track athlete Grace Forbes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.