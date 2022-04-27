Bailey Zappe caught the attention of NFL scouts by passing for an NCAA record 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns last season at Western Kentucky University.

But Zappe was recently the top quarterback on another list NFL teams use in their evaluation process.

Zappe had the highest score of any quarterback on the Wonderlic Test administered by the NFL to determine a player’s cognitive ability and problem-solving skills.

Zappe is unsure if his performance over the last season and his test score will boost his stock in the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

“I can’t tell you if I’m going in the third round or undrafted,” Zappe said. “I don’t think anybody knows right now.”

Zappe, who played high school football at Victoria East, and Cuero graduate Caeveon Patton, who played mostly on the defensive line at Texas State, hope to hear their name called from the podium at the Las Vegas Strip this weekend.

“Most of the teams will contact my agent and tell her what they think about me, my grade, the pros and cons that they see in my game,” said Zappe, who turned 23 on Tuesday. “Most of the contact I’ve had has been through zoom calls, phone calls so the teams can get to know the player.”

Zappe had only one college offer despite throwing for 7,000 yards and 79 touchdowns during his final two seasons at East and leading the Titans to the regional finals.

He signed with Houston Baptist University and threw for 10,004 yards and 78 touchdowns during his four years, that included a four-game COVID season, before transferring and joining offensive coordinator Zach Kittley at Western Kentucky.

Zappe capped his stay at Western Kentucky by being named the Boca Raton Bowl MVP after throwing for 422 yards and six touchdowns and leading the Hilltoppers to a 59-38 win over Appalachian State.

Zappe worked out at a quarterback school in Mobile, Ala., before playing in the Senior Bowl. He participated in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and went back to Western Kentucky to prepare for pro day before returning to Victoria.

“Every once in a while, I have time to reminisce and look back at everything,” Zappe said. “It’s been a wild ride of course. But right after the draft, it’s kind of a quick turnaround before you begin minicamps, and I’m just excited to get back to playing. My journey has been fun and it’s been long and I’m excited for the next chapter.”

Patton, 23, did not enjoy the same success at Texas State as he did at Cuero. But he’s proud of what he accomplished.

“I showed that I’m versatile and I could do anything,” said Patton, who played a number of positions for the Bobcats. “I think overall the effect I had on the players and the coaches and all the players who are still there means more to me than a ring.”

Despite playing for four defensive line coaches, three defensive coordinators and two head coaches at Texas State, Patton grew from 265 to 295 pounds and attracted scouts from the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers to pro day.

“Personally, I’m pleased with my performance,” said Patton, who returned to Cuero after working out in Fort Worth, and has been training young athletes. “I did everything I could do. I gave everything I could in the offseason for my teammates and myself to be able to perform the best on Saturdays. I did everything I could do even though we didn’t get the wins we wanted or the championships everybody wants to win.”

Patton is hoping to become the first player from Cuero drafted since Cody Wallace was selected by the 49ers in 2008. Zappe could become the first player from Victoria to be drafted since 1978 when Johnny Barefield was picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Everybody wants to get drafted, but I want to play in the NFL,” Zappe said. “Whatever way I can get to the NFL is the way I’ll be grateful for.”

“I’m just waiting to see if that phone rings,” Patton added. “If I do get drafted, which is a very low percentage, I thank God. If I don’t, I pray to God my phone rings on Sunday.”