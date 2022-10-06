Victoria ISD athletic director Spencer Gantt was doing yard work on Sunday when a coaching friend in the college ranks texted him.

“Bailey (Zappe)’s going in,” the text said.

Gantt stopped his chores and immediately turned on the TV to watch the former Victoria East quarterback help New England to overtime against reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in his first regular-season appearance.

Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion in the first quarter leading to Zappe’s debut.

“I dropped what I was doing and was glued to the TV for the next three hours,” Gantt said.

Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards in a touchdown as the Patriots fell 27-24 to the Packers.

Afterwards, he was able to talk to his family, friends and former coaches, including Gantt and East head coach Roland Gonzalez.

“It was nice,” Zappe said to reporters on Wednesday. “Everybody was very supportive. Very appreciative with congratulating me with everything. That's really about it.”

Gantt, Gonzalez and much of Victoria will likely do the same at noon Sunday when New England hosts Detroit and Zappe could make his first NFL start.

New England has not yet named the fourth-round rookie as this week’s starter.

But starter Mac Jones is working to come back from a high ankle sprain he suffered two weeks ago. Hoyer is listed on the Injured Reserve list per Ian Rapoport, which seems to point to a Zappe start.

“(I’m approaching it) the same way I have for the past four weeks,” Zappe said. “Just taking it day-by-day, continuing to get better every day. Kind of have the mindset of one percent better every day. Kind of taking it that way and just going to practice every day with the mindset of taking every rep like a game rep. Just getting better every day.”

The 6-foot-1 Zappe has maintained that same day-by-day approach since his time at East. His high school days were also where he fell in love with the behind-the-scenes aspects when preparing for a game, such as film study.

“We were very structured with what we did when he was here and consistent,” Gonzalez said. “In our team meetings, he was always ahead of the curve, very focused and willing to prepare properly for the next opponent.”

Still, despite 7,000 yards and 79 touchdowns during his final two seasons at East and leading the Titans to the regional finals, Zappe was left with one offer from Houston Baptist University (now Houston Christian University).

After throwing for 10,004 yards and 78 touchdowns during his four years with the Huskies, Zappe followed offensive coordinator Zack Kittley to Western Kentucky University.

In his only season with the Hilltoppers, Zappe threw for two NCAA FBS records with 5,987 yards and 62 touchdowns. WKU finished as Conference USA runner-up to UTSA and champions of the Boca Raton Bowl.

Zappe won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award for his performance in 2021.

“His maturation process over the years is just phenomenal,” Gantt said. “In high school, we were giving him the basics that he needed to prepare for Friday night. Then he went to college and, obviously, it got a lot more in depth and detailed because there’s so much to prepare for in college.

"The maturation process is phenomenal and he loves that part of it. He loves the study part, the video part of it, the learning aspect of it. He’s a lifelong learner and he’s gonna continue to do that. He wants to be the best one on the field anytime he’s on the field.”

Zappe participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, ahead of the 2022 draft, and was coached by Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his staff.

They saw the same thing during the week of practice in southern Alabama.

“Highly intelligent,” Campbell said of Zappe to reporters on Wednesday. “He picked up the offense very quickly. Very composed. Just had a good command of the huddle. Teammates respected him. You could tell they listened to him.

“I thought coach Patricia called a good game getting him in there, and I know if he’s the guy (this week), he’ll be much more settled. That’s hard for a rookie to just go in there and there you go, you’re rolling. They’ll have a good plan for him, but he’s got the FBI (football intelligence), for sure.”

If he starts, Zappe would be the first Victoria product to start in the NFL since Stroman grad Jerheme Urban started for Kansas City on Sept. 11, 2011.

But by already seeing action at the sport’s highest level, Zappe has helped area student-athletes understand there’s a path to the NFL from Victoria.

“Anytime you have somebody from your hometown that has played in the NFL, it makes it possible,” Gantt said. “But at the same time, they need to recognize what he did to get there. And it’s a constant grind. It’s constant work and putting everything else aside from video games to going out and hanging out with your friends. It’s a job. It is, every single day.”

Jeremiah Sosa contributed to this story.