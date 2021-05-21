MARION — Yoakum knew its season could come to an end on Friday.
Playing Llano in a doubleheader as part of the Class 3A, regional quarterfinal best-of-three series, either team risked dropping both games and getting sent home early.
After dropping Game 1, 5-1, Yoakum was down to its final out in the bottom of the seventh.
Senior short stop Kevin Koliba tied the game at five with an RBI single, only for junior first baseman Connor Zaruba to follow up with a walk-off three-run home run to give Yoakum the 8-5 win and force a Game 3 Saturday.
“I don’t even remember it,” Zaruba said. “I just remember seeing the ball fly over the fence. Just hit the ball, win the game.”
Yoakum had 30 minutes to regroup after the Game 1 loss but quickly jumped out to a 4-1 lead through three innings with RBI’s from senior second baseman Blake Gordon, junior centerfielder Cavan Smith and Zaruba, with Zaruba’s coming in a bases loaded walk in the second inning.
Llano’s defense remained strong as the Yellowjackets did not allow a run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and stranded 11 Yoakum base runners overall.
On offense, the Yellowjackets chipped away at the deficit with single runs in every inning between the first and seventh, taking a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh with Miguel Hernandez’s sac RBI groundout.
“I told my guys we work on it every day in practice,” said Yoakum head coach Karl Saenz. “Every day in practice we work on runners at second and third with two outs. We work on it every day. And I told them ‘Who’s going to come up with the clutch hit today.’ Connor came up with it and it worked.”
Llano began the bottom of the seventh with a strikeout and a flyout, but a walk to Nate Gomez and a single by Smith set up Koliba’s game-tying hit and Zaruba sealed it with the walk off.
“I just knew I had to hit the ball, had to at least make contact,” Koliba said. “(Connor’s hit) was crazy. I knew right when he hit it it was going off the wall at least, and we were going to walk it off then.”
Yoakum and Llano wrap up the series at 1 p.m. Saturday in Marion.
“We’ve been talking about it all year play till the last out,” Saenz said. “All that was with two-outs. We’re feeling good. We like our chances tomorrow. We’ve got to come out and play, but these kids fight, they fight hard every game, every out so I’m proud of them.”
Kuykendall pitches complete-game victory over Bulldogs
Llano starting pitcher Case Kuykendall carried the Yellowjackets to a 5-1 win in Game 1, holding Yoakum to one run on five hits in a complete-game outing.
Zaruba started on the mound for Yoakum and matched Kuykendall with seven strikeouts and five hits allowed, but Zaruba fell behind early after Mason Baker’s two-out, two RBI single made it 2-0 in the bottom of the first.
Llano added runs in the second and fourth innings to lead 5-0 as Yoakum left six men on base.
Yoakum’s only run came via junior third baseman Slayde Rice’s RBI single in the top of the sixth, scoring Gordon after his two-out double.
CLASS 3A Regional Quarterfinal
Game 1
Llano 5, Yoakum 1
YOA: 000 001 0 — 1 5 1
LLA: 210 200 X — 5 5 0
W: Case Kuykendall; L: Connor Zaruba
Highlights: (Y) Connor Zaruba 6.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 7 K, 1-for-2, BB; Slayde Rice 1-for-3, RBI, 2B; Blake Gordon 1-for-3, R; (L) Case Kuykendall 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 7 K, 0-for-2, R, HBP; Mason Baker 1-for-2, 2 RBI, BB; Austin Hulon 0-for-2, RBI, R, 2 BB;
Game 2
Yoakum 8, Llano 5
LLA: 001 111 1 — 5 9 0
YOA: 112 000 4 — 8 11 2
W: Kevin Koliba; L: Jackson Dilliard
Highlights: (Y) Connor Zaruba 1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB; Cavan Smith 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B; Blake Gordon 3-for-4, RBI; Slayde Rice 5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 9 K; Kevin Koliba 1-for-3, RBI, R, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K; Staton Pakebusch 1-for-4, 2B, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 K, 0 BB; (L) Austin Hulon 2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B; Jaxon Rhea 2-for-4, RBI, R, 2B; Caden Bauman 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 K, 3 BB.
