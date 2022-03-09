Steve Zeplin has enjoyed his dominance of the lanes in two of the past three weeks with the top score in two of the sessions.
After a 701 that he posted two weeks ago in Sundowners’ action, he skipped a week before resuming his strike fest for individual games of 210, 248, and 275 for a 733 set to take the weekly honors. He had two open frames in the first game before staying clean in the final two games.
The third game he started with a five bagger before a five pin count and spare in the sixth stopped his string. He finished with six strikes for his big game and the only 700 for the week. Steve thought that he got a little fast with his feet and missed left of his mark in the sixth frame. He is ready for another challenge Thursday night.
T.J. Mooney rolled the second high score on Thursday night with a 687 series and also recorded a nice 668 total in Monday Mixed play. Justin Shoup led the Monday Mixed League with games of 195, 224, and 265 for a 684 series.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were David Matthews (669), Ryan Marques (280-662/654), Gabe Verduzco (251-660), Justin Glass (257-659), Michael Conchola (651), Bruce Hammack (650), David Biehle (264), Harvey Hernandez (257), and John Maupins (256).
It is nice to see Verduzco bowling in Victoria again.
Alyssa Adames rolled a 543 set in Sundowners’ action to lead the women’s scoring for the week.
Lisa Williams posted the second high total with a 212 high game contributing toward a 536.
Marshall Kent and EJ Tackett had a lot of emotion going into the Roth-Holman PBA Doubles Championship that was broadcast last Sunday afternoon.
This was the fifth time they had made the step-ladder finals, twice from the second seed and had not been able to celebrate a win.
The format calls for each player to bowl on one lane on alternate frames. The left lane was dressed to 42 feet and the right lane to 38 feet. The tournament was named after PBA greats Mark Roth and Marshall Holman who made a formidable team during their playing careers.
As the four-seed Kent-Tackett had an easy victory over five-seed Tom Smallwood-Jason Sterner after Sterner left the 7-10 split in the fourth and 10th frames to win 247-173. Kent-Tackett were almost perfect with a 279-244 win over Sean Rash-Matt Ogle.
Kent-Tackett got an early break in their next match against Osku Palerma-Jakob Butturff, when Palerma left the 4-6-7 split in the first frame as they coasted to a 225-187 victory.
The final match against one-seed DJ Archer-Shawn Maldonado was not close as Kent-Tackett were dialed in and continued to complement strikes to win 245-192.
Archer started with 3-4-7 and 3-4-7-10 splits in the second and fourth frames which he picked up for spares but was not able to hit the pocket until the last frame when he struck out.
This is the first year that the tournament was completed without Mark Roth who passed away last November.
Maldonado, a Houston native, won his first two PBA Tour titles last year and continues to bowl well this year with two step-ladder finals this year including a fourth place finish in the recent Tournament of Champions.
Bowling fans will enjoy this coming week with the third part of the PBA triple crown, the PBA World Championship, being televised on the Fox Network at noon local time on March 13.
FS1 will televise the Cheetah on March 14, the Scorpion March 15, the Shark March 16 all at 7:00 pm local time. On March 20, the PBA Collegiate Invitational will air at 1:30 pm, all part of the WSOB XIII series.
OVER THE HILL 1ST WHY NOTS Women: D. Peters 490; C. Wilson 476; Men: E. Smith 539; D. Marques 211-498; MONDAY MIXED 1ST HALL OF FAMERS Women: S. Guinn 534; Men: J. Shoup 265-684; D. Matthews 243-669; T.J. Mooney 234-668; R. Marques 241-654; B.Hammack 225-650; K. Smith 237-641; G. Hatter Jr. 231-641; J. Silgero 226-636; D. Knowlan 238-633; D. Richards 244-629; K. Hengst 235-626; M. Michalec 619; T. Crowe 234-610; W. Wood 609; A. Adames 233-608; R. North 607; K. Schupbach 603; M. Stacy 595; L. Hall 590; R. Silgero 225-588; C. Reeves 582; J. Maupins 256-575; J. Benavides 227-572; R. Lyman 566; W. Hendrix 563; B. Tesch 559; J. Cano 239-557; J. Pennell 233-557; A. Hopkins 553; SUNDOWNERS 1ST BEACH BUMS Women: A. Adames 543; L. Williams 212-536;O. Jackson 2205-513; C. Nelson 502; Men: S. Zeplin 275-733; T.J. Mooney 235-687; R. Marques 280-662; G. Verduzco 251-660; J. Glass 257-659; M. Conchola 247-651; D. Reissig 638; S. Snow 243-635; H. Hernandez 257-633; D. Matthews 630; S. Kocian 608; P. Chrisco 605; M. Flores 604; M. Michalec 229-603; A. Adames 224-602; S. Dickinson 225-598; M. Svatek 595; J. Matson 233-594; T. Crowe 235-586; G. Mason 582; D. Hale 237-578; J. Longoria 571; L. Hall 568; JP Reyna 563; M. Unger 563; J. Martinez 246-559; M. Stacy 551; D. Biehle 264; R. Mejia 244; M. Mize 233; CAPTASIN’S NO-TAP 1ST GOLDEN GIRLS Women: J. Bailey 243-575; B. Long 542; FRIDAY NO-TAP 1ST (American) THAT’S ALL WE NEED (National) TEAM 6 Men: J. Shoup 296-844; P. Visconti 680; C. Hammack 252-677; M. Flores 672; J. Robles 254-670; R. Silgero 256;
SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 3 Girls: M. Leur 70-134; Boys: J. Snow 108-189; B. Mann103-185; SATURDAY YOUTH 1ST TEAM 2 Girls: R. Shoup 162-391; L. Rivera 121-322; Boys: C. Koliba 175-479; T. Zuber 177-437; V. Vidaurre 187-434; K. Hodge 155-425; T. Do 157; J. Pennell 156; T. Charron 156.
