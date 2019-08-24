After Harvey surprised thousands with unexpected flooding, new law aims to better inform homebuyers

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 77F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 77F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.