The Houston Astros swept the Rangers in a Texas-sized rout, and now the question is whether the defending World Series champions will deny the AL West a thrilling division race.
The Astros won three games at Texas by a combined score of 39-10 this past week, then followed that up by taking two of three at home against San Diego. Houston now leads the AL West by 2 1/2 games over Seattle and three over Texas. And there’s more bad news for those two challengers: Nine of the Astros’ next 12 games are against Oakland or Kansas City, a stretch interrupted only by three games against AL East-leading Baltimore.
If the Mariners and Rangers can stay within striking distance, then this could be the division to watch at the very end of the regular season. Seattle has a series at Texas from Sept. 22-24, then hosts Houston from Sept. 25-27. Then the Mariners host Texas from Sept. 28-Oct. 1
That’s quite a few head-to-head matchups that could decide the AL West champion, but right now the Astros have won five of six and have a real opportunity to increase their lead even more.
FALLING
The Rangers still have the second-best run differential in the AL, but they’ve tumbled all the way out of playoff position by losing 16 of their last 22. After that disastrous series against the Astros, Texas did manage to take two of three from the Athletics, but a tough series at Toronto now awaits.