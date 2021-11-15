The Victoria school district's agriculture science FFA project center is an exclusive club, but it hasn't always been.
The center, where students house livestock projects they are raising under the supervision of an agriculture instructor, was once open to Junior Future Farmers of America members. In 2018, those kids, even if they belonged to the Victoria school district, were forced to vacate the center when the district decided to restrict access solely to high school students enrolled in a career and technology education course.
The evicted children have since found a new barn to house their projects, but it is now at capacity while more families are waiting to get in. Meanwhile, parents claim the school district's barn is underutilized and in disrepair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.