Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 77F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.