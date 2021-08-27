BLOOMINGTON — Megan Driver, the director of Saving Animal's Lives 24/7 is constantly responding to calls, texts or messages about stray or abandoned or impounded needing rescuing.
Thursday evening her Xth call of the day was from a distressed neighbor calling about a stray dog, viciously TK
In August, Victoria City Council introduced a series of proposed amendments to the city code related to animal control. Even though Driver and her rescue are located outside of the city limits, she's concerned some of the proposed changes could result in even more dogs needing rescued.
"I'm already having to say no. Other rescues are having to say no. And Animal Control is euthanizing because they're full," said Driver. "Where is the benefit for animals at the end of the day if this ordinance is passed."
One of the proposed changes that has caused the most uproar across the community is a requirement that city residents would not be allowed to keep more than four dogs or four cats or a combined total of six cats or dogs per residence.
"It's border line hate when you tell people they have to get rid of some of their beloved members of their family," said Cindy Sneider, a resident of Victoria. Sneider has been involved with fostering kittens through Victoria Trap Neuter Return
MORE CATS AND FOSTERS.
Leslie Hill, the president of the Victoria Dog Obedience Club, a nonprofit that teaches obedience classes to the public, said she didn't think limiting the number of pets a person could own was a solution.
"There are already ordinances in place to solve some of the pet ownership problems," she said. "But limiting the number of pets people can have is not the way of going about making people responsible. You can have one pet and be an irresponsible pet owner."
While Hill does not have more pets than the current limit, she said she knows others through the obedience club that do, and are still responsible pet owners.
Others are concerned about the affect this could have on those that are habitually over that limit because they foster cats and dogs, which can sometimes take a while to find forever homes for. As it was proposed the ordinance does not include any exception for households that foster.
