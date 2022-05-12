On May 13, 2003, smugglers left Harlingen after packing at least 74 immigrants who entered the country illegally into a sealed tractor-trailer. The next morning, the driver abandoned the trailer outside a convenience store south of Victoria. The immigrants were left with no water.
Sheriff’s deputies found the bodies of 19 people, including a 5-year-old boy, who died from heat, dehydration or suffocation. Investigators said it was likely about 170 degrees inside of the tractor-trailer. The driver who abandoned the tractor-trailer, Tyrone Williams, was initially sentenced to life in prison. In total, Williams was convicted on 58 counts of conspiracy, harboring and transporting illegal immigrants.
In 2011, Williams was given a new sentence of nearly 34 years in prison after a federal appeals court overturned the multiple life sentences he received.
Father Jacob Koether, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, said it was a tradition in the Catholic Church to celebrate memorial masses to not only pray for the souls of the departed, but to celebrate their lives as well.
Although the size of the ceremony has diminished in recent years, especially after the COVID outbreak, Koether said that people should still remember the fears that cause people to flee their homeland in search of a better life.
"It's so sad," Koether said. "We must pray for all those deciding to make this trip."
The ceremony will be held at noon on Saturday at U.S. Highway 77 and Fleming Prairie Road, where another convenience store was located at the time. By holding a memorial, Koether said it helped with grief and reminded the community that the threat still exists to those crossing the border into America.
That threat is "so rampant, so prevalent," to those attempting to seek asylum, that prayers must be said for those attempting such a journey so they won't be taken advantage of, Koether said.
