ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Angels picked up a lead in the bottom of the second inning of their third game of the season against the Houston Astros. A two-run home run by Hunter Renfroe, which also scored Anthony Rendon — who officially reached 10 years of MLB service time on Wednesday — put the Angels on the board and ahead of the Astros by one run.
The fourth inning got away from Griffin Canning and the Angels defense, spoiling that lead. The Angels lost to the Astros, 5-4.
That fourth inning included Canning giving up three hits, walking a batter, hitting a batter and being called for a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. Canning was pulled before he could get the last out of the inning, loading the bases after hitting that one batter, Martin Maldonado.
Canning was replaced by reliever Jimmy Herget, who gave up a single to Jeremy Peña that allowed two more Astros to score. All five of the runs that scored that inning were attributed to Canning.
Relievers Ryan Tepera, Chris Devenski and Tucker Davidson finished out the game on the mound for the Angels.
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout gave the Angels some life in the bottom of the ninth inning. After Trout reached on a single to start off the inning, Ohtani drove them both in on a two-run home run. Rendon and Renfroe reached on back to back singles, but were left stranded.