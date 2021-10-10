Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 70F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low around 70F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.