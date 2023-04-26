Appraisal district board sets audit timeline
Leo Bertucci
Energy and Environment Reporter
Before moving to the Crossroads, Leo Bertucci studied journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today