Being a veteran is a title that many who served in the armed forces were proud of themselves
Chantelle Girdy Quotes- Staff Sgt.- Security Forces Output
"I encourage all veterans and their families to attend because it's a social event," Girdy says. "It helps us expose ourselves and expose our needs".
"I believe if 100% if you ask any veteran, would they go back, they would probably say hell yeah".
"I think today's civilians are more open and appreciative of us.
"It feels good to know that even if we don't feel like we're doing the best that we can, there are other people out there who are clapping for us and cheering for us and do appreciate what we've assisted them in their life to do."
"This is a really good place."
"It's a good place for veterans to come and relax and feel like they're a part of something when they, at one time felt, felt lost."
Ren Reyes Quotes-Comm.-Paratrooper
Ren Reyes, a 78-year-old army paratrooper for the 101st airborne reflected on the military's unharmful welcome back to the States after the Vietnam War
"The people there told us to get our uniform off as soon as we get off the base," Reyes said. "They didn't like soldiers. I didn't wear a Vietnam hat until 10-15 years later."
"We had a parade about 12 years ago and it got organized right here in this hall." "It was called the parade that never happened, for Vietnam veterans. It was the biggest parade Victoria has ever had."
"Now, then, as I said, we, I say, we, because that goes for a bunch of us."
"We didn't advertise ourselves as veterans."
"But now, yes. I mean, even 20 years ago, yeah, we're appreciated as veterans now."
James Hendricks- Sgt. Tank Commander
"I mean, I felt like an outcast, rejected by my own country just about."
'I'll do it again if they call me right now, I'll go."
"Well, to me, it's easier to talk to somebody who's been through the experience".
"It's easier to talk to somebody in person about the issues than it is over the phone, organizations like this, the DAV, whatever it may be, makes it easier."
"We depend on each other"
Derryl Francis-Cpt.- Marine Corps, Platoon Commander
"I mean, you can see from right now, these are the types of things that the VFW does, not only just for veterans but for the whole community because a lot of the people that you see here, they have lost family members, they've lost children and grandfathers and uncles and nephews." "This is a way to kind of reconnect."
"So that's one of the things that the VFW helps to do and they just try to be a good partner or a good place for veterans in the community to come together and fellowship."
"If you know what that is from the Gulf War coming forward, the average number of service men and women that commit suicide is 22 per day."
"A veteran every day, every day, 22 veterans take their own lives, male, female, taking their own lives every day, every day because of what they went through and the lack of care that they're getting, once they get back the VA is failing us."
"I always told people I'd go anywhere, do anything, die if necessary to keep from having a fight in my mother's backyard and that's just the way I looked at it."
"I believe that the people of this country are worth it."
"So, it was my honor to serve. Like you've heard so many others say I'd do it again, I would do it again."
The VFW will be holding their annual 4th of July Picnic next Tuesday to show their appreciation for all veterans and their families.
The picnic will be held at the VFW headquarters