Archery added to Winter Games of Texas as registration opens

The first events of the 2023 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games of Texas will be hosted Jan. 14-16 in Victoria, featuring a new archery event and many other opportunities for residents to compete against amateur athletes from around the state.
The following events will take place the first weekend of the Winter Games of Texas. Event offerings are subject to change based on registration numbers.
- Archery: STX Archery & Outdoors in Inez, Jan. 14-16
- Cornhole: Victoria Community Center, Jan. 14
- Pickleball: VISD District Event Center, Jan. 14-16
- Swimming: VISD Aquatics Center, Jan. 14-15
- Volleyball: Victoria College, date to be determined
- Wheelchair basketball: Victoria East High School, Jan. 14-15
- Youth basketball: Victoria West High School, date to be determined
- Youth tennis: Victoria Country Club and Liberty Academy, Jan. 14-15
Sports Tourism Manager Michelle Myers said archery was added to the lineup after she received feedback from residents who expressed interest in the sport. Myers reached out to STX Archery & Outdoors to arrange for archery to be hosted there.
“We are so excited to be able to partner with STX Archery & Outdoors, Victoria Country Club and Victoria College in addition to continuing our partnership with VISD,” Myers said. “Their support has allowed us to grow the Winter Games of Texas this year and attract even more visitors and residents to participate.”
The games will continue as the city and its partners host softball Feb. 25-26 and kickball, disc golf, flag football, golf and adult tennis March 4-6.
How to register
Registration fees and deadlines vary. For registration information and event details, visit www.victoriatx.gov/tournaments.
Signup information is posted by individual event organizers. Please check back later if the information for your event is not listed.
Become a volunteer
The city is seeking residents to serve as hospitality hosts and tournament support volunteers. Volunteers can choose which sports they want to attend. Every volunteer will receive a free T-shirt.
To sign up, contact Myers at 361-485-3204 or mmyers@victoriatx.gov. by Jan. 10.
Stay connected
To learn more about Parks & Recreation events and programs, visit www.victoriatx.gov/parks.