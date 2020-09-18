Jonathon Brooks scored three first-half touchdowns as Hallettsville out-manned Rice Consolidated in a non-district win, 59-7, Friday night at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Brooks' three first-half rushing TDs (38 yards, 6 and 1) powered the Brahmas to a 31-0 halftime lead. Brooks would add one more score, a 76-yard run in the third quarter. He finished with 256 rushing yards on just 12 carries.
Hallettsville also had scoring plays from Ty Gerke (36-yard reception from Trace Patek), Patek (12-yard run), Wood (29-yard pass from Patek) and Brandth Trlicek (11-yard run).
With the win, Hallettsville improves to 3-1 on the season. Rice falls to 1-3.
El Campo tops Wharton in rivalry game
El Campo raced to a 28-14 halftime lead against Bay City at Ricebird Stadium in the teams' 95th all-time matchup, before finishing off its rival 55-35.
The Ricebirds used a powerful one-two rushing punch of Johntre Davis and Rueven Owens II to improve to 2-1 on the season. Davis finished with 221 rushing yards on 16 carries while Owens II had 174 yards on 14 carries and added 25 receiving yards.
Sophomore Hal Erwin paced the Ricebirds defense with eight of the team's 51 tackles.
Wharton falls to 0-4 on the season.
Bay City suffers first loss
Bay City lost its first game of the season, 28-21, to Vidor at Memorial Stadium in Bay City.
The Blackcats fell behind 13-7 in the first quarter, but matched Vidor in scoring the rest of the game.
Bay City jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind a 4-run by Davieyon Curtis.
Bay City had two other big scoring plays, a 71-yard Avery Smith pass to Jaiden Lara, and a Cedar Baltazar 26-yard-punt return.
The Blackcats (3-1) netted only 241 total yards. Vidor (2-0) gained all of its offense (382) in a powerful rushing attack.
Beeville evens record with win
The Beeville Trojans beat Somerset 34-13 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Beeville behind four Jalen Spicer touchdowns.
Spicer scored on three long touchdown runs (43 yards, 31, 80) and added an eight-yard TD reception from William Harper. Leroy Gonzales scampered in from 20 yards for Bay City (2-2)
The Tojans tallied 306 yards of offense while limiting Somerset (0-2) to just 135.
Harper was 9-of-15 for 110 yards and the touchdown. Spicer had 169 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards and Gonazles added 31 yards on the ground.
