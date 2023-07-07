Following are the area softball all-district teams picked and submitted by the coaches.

29-5A North Zone All-District Selections

MVP: Reanna Aguirre, Gregory Portland

Newcomer of the Year: Aubrey Connor, Gregory Portland

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Mia Amador, Victoria East; Madison Mauricio, Gregory Portland

Offensive Player of the Year: Grace Weiler, Victoria West

First-Team

Pitcher: Viva Garza, Ray.

Outfield: Marisa Rosales, Victoria West; Tatiana Rocha, Victoria East; Isabella Campos, Miller.

Catcher: Mia De Los Santos, Victoria East.

1st Base: Mikayla Fellers, Gregory Portland.

2nd Base: Audrey Diercks, Gregory Portland.

3rd Base: Abigail Moreno, Gregory Portland.

Shortstop: Leah Cran, Ray.

Utility: Mikayla Davis, Victoria West.

Designated Player: Karstyn Cann, Victoria West.

Flex: Jenna Rodriguez: Gregory Portland.

Second-Team

Pitcher: Rylie Ramos, Victoria East.

Outfield: Lily Chavez, Victoria West; Mia Amador, Victoria East; Natalie Cortez, Ray.

Catcher: Sarah Cortez, Ray.

1st Base: Lorena Moreno, Ray.

2nd Base: Kayleen Rodriguez, Ray.

3rd Base: Kailey Benavidez, Ray. 

Shortstop: Neveah Sanchez, Victoria East.

Utility: Emmaleigh Martinez, Victoria West. 

DP: Cadence Sandoval, Gregory Portland. 

Flex: Marleigh Espindola, Victoria West.

25-4A All-District Selections

MVP: Makala Smith, Needville

Offensive MVP:  Kate Bubela, El Campo

Defensive MVP: Keona Wells, El Campo

Newcomer of the Year: Josey Cantu, Needville

Coach of the Year: Amber Schmidt, Needville

First-Team

Pitcher: Kacie Dudensing, Bellville; Carlee Bubela, El Campo.

Catcher: Ashley Fisher, El Campo

Infield: Katie Falk, Bellville; Anna Rod, El Campo; Jessalyn Gregory, Needville; Avery Grigar, Sealy; Sinayah Martinez, Wharton.

Outfield: Avery Burnett, Belville; Morgan Russell, El Campo; Zoey Johnson, Wharton,

Utility: Adrian Cantu, Needville; Jade Barton.

Designated Hitter: Annabell Humbird, Needville.

Second-Team

Pitcher: Ella Burnett, Bellville; Bridget Dorotik, El Campo.

Catcher: Kennedy Savell, Bellville.

Infield: Emma Eckelberg, Bellville; Bree Winkelman, Needville; Antreece Cleman, Sealy; Macayla Jackson, Wharton.

Outfield: Mallory Busa, Navasota; Amron Elliott, Needville; Cadence Kovarcik, Needville; Jaylyn Packebush, Sealy.

Utility: Blair Kram, Sealy.

Designated Hitter: Karli Portis, Bellville. 

29-2A All-District Selections

MVP: Reagan Wick, Weimar.

Offensive Player of the Year: Rylee Vancura, Shiner

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Abby Drabek, Flatonia; Ja'lai Foster, Ganado; Paeden Vincik, Shiner.

Pitcher of the Year: Macy Kolacny, Ganado.

Newcomer of the Year: Addy Siegel, Shiner.

Utility Player of the Year: Paige Pavlu, Weimar.

First-Team: Laurel Betak, Flatonia; Izzy Reeves, Weimar; Hannah Fisbeck, Weimar; Jaxyn Bures, Ganado; Madisyn Weempe, Ganado; Tamara Otto, Schulenburg; Brianna Vavra, Schulenburg; Hannah Ochoa, Louise; Teresa Olivas, Shiner; Brinley Ramirez, Shiner; Riley Rainosek, Shiner; Taylor Smith, Weimar; Bella Adrian, Ganado.

Second-Team: Kylie Creager, Louise; Chloe Gresham, Ganado; Payton Guzman, Flatonia; Kaelyn Williams, Weimar; Kassidy Kubala, Schulenburg; Haylie Goode, Schulenburg; Rilee Sanchez, Schulenburg; Faith Palacious, Ganado; Summer Sodek, Flatonia; Kylie Helcamp, Weimar; Claire Pavlu, Weimar; Kailey Boedeker, Shiner; Callie Sevcik, Shiner; Addison Lewis, Louise; Kayleigh Kocurek, Louise; Diana Reyes, Bloomington.

29-1A All-District Selections

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Hope Kirkland, Moulton; Addison Simper, Moulton.

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Kenzie Dvorak, Moulton; Karsyn Blahuta, Moulton.

Utility Player of the Year: Araceli Vazquez, Moulton.

