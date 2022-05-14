Art Camps
Crossroads Art House
- 2914 N. Laurent St.
- Half day classes: $150; drop in $45
- Full day classes: $280; drop in $80
- June 13-17
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Find Your Style Art Camp. Find your artistic style by exploring different artists and their styles. We will study art styles and try to create in different ways. Find your favorite style or create your own. This camp is available for ages 5 and up.
- 1 p.m.-4 p.m.: At 3D Design class we will create a wire sculpture, paper sculpture, and papier mache sculpture. We will also learn the basics of 3 dimensional design and get to work with clay. This camp is available for ages 5 and up.
- June 20-24
- 9 a.m.-noon
- At Media Exploration Art Camp, we will experience a wide variety of mediums. Acrylic, Watercolors, Pastels, Clay, Inks, and more. Let your artist discover their favorite medium and create some finished works of art. This camp is available for ages 5 and up.
- 1-4 p.m.: Animation Art Camp will be a wonderful place for your young artist to learn about animation styles. We will develop our own story board for a finished animation. All campers will receive a sponsored entry fee into the Viva Texas Film Festival. This camp is available for ages 10 and up.
- July 11-15
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Creative Writing Camp. We will write and illustrate a short story. Some stories will be published in a local arts magazine. Students will also learn a variety of writing exercises they can continue to use after camp to help them develop their writing skills. This camp is available for ages 10 and up.
- 1-4 p.m.
- Sewing camp with Karen Greer will be an amazing way to learn sewing basics. Due to a limited number of sewing machines, this camp size will be limited to 8 campers. Students will learn how to use a sewing machine as well as techniques they can take with them after camp ends. This camp is available for ages 9 and up.
- July 18-22
- 9 a.m.-noon
- At All About Animal Art Camp, we will focus on animals. We will learn about animal bone structures, muscle tones, and more. We will also have visits from live animals. Students will complete finished compositions of animals. This camp is available for ages 5 and up.
- 1-4 p.m.
- Clay Camp will allow students to learn states of clay and history of ceramics. We will create hand built items, pottery wheel thrown items, and one bisque ware item. Get ready to be messy and have a blast at clay camp.
- July 25-29
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Fashion Camp. We will learn about different fashion styles and some about the history of fashion. Students will also develop their own designs and attempt to create a finished piece in time for the fashion show at the end of the week.
- 1-4 p.m.
- At Artistic Career camp, we will learn about different kinds of artistic careers and talk to a variety of artists who have made art their career. From jewelry making to ceramics, we will learn about a wide variety of artistic careers. We will also have hands on experiences like creating our own clay mold and pouring liquid clay inside to create a finished pieces.
Michele’s Art Studio
- 407 Monterrey Drive.
Summer Art Fun
- Taught by Michele Evans, Supervisor of Manhattan Art Program in Victoria.
- To reserve a spot, send $20 deposit made payable to Michele Evans
- Call 361-649-8092 or send email mpevans@suddenlink.net
- Please include student’s name and grade level, parent’s name, phone , email address and class date.
- Classes are limited to 6 children.
- $85 per four day session, supplies included.
- Grades 1st — 3rd, June 13-16, 1-3 p.m.
- Grades 4th and up, June 20-23, 1-3 p.m.
- Grades 1st — 3rd, July 11-14, 1-3 p.m.
- Grades 4th and up, July 18-21, 1-3 p.m.
Manhattan Art Project
- Free art classes
- Pine Street Community Center
- 803 Pine St.
- Now until Aug. 13
- Every Saturday
- 1-3 p.m.
- For ages Pre-K — 5th grade
- For information contact Michele Evans 361-649-8092
St. Joseph High School
- Online registration at stjvictoria.com/athletics/summer_camps.cfm
- 110 E. Red River St.
Flyer Strength and Conditioning
- May 31-July 14
- 8-10 a.m.
- $150 for first family member; $75 for second athlete in same family
- STJ Flyer Dome, Weight Room, Practice Field
STJ Softball Camp
- June 1-3
- 8 a.m.-noon
- $150
- STJ Field of Dreams, 3006 N. Cameron St.
STJ Junior High Basketball Camp
- June 6-7
- 10 a.m.-noon
- $80
- For incoming 5th-7th grade boys and girls
- STJ Flyer Dome
STJ High School Basketball Camp
- June 6-7
- Noon-2 p.m.
- $80
- For incoming 8th-12th grade boys and girls
- STJ Flyer Dome
Cooking Camp
- June 8-10
- 9 a.m.-noon
- $95
- 25 spots available
- For incoming 5th-8th grade boys and girls
Starlight Dance Workshop
- June 15-17
- 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- $75
- For incoming Pre-K3-8th grade
- STJ Flyer Dome
Summer Swim Stroke and Turn Clinics
- 8-9:30 a.m.
- $200, register at The Club at Colony Creek
- July 5-7 — Freestyle
- July 11-14 — Butterfly
- July 18-21 — Backstroke
- July 25-28 — Breaststroke
- Prerequisite: Must be able to swim 50 yards unassisted in three recognizable strokes. These clinics are meant to supplement a summer league or high school program.
- Instruction offered by SJT Head Swim Coach Victoria Stawik. For more information contact Coach V. at vstawik@stjflyers.com
- The pool at The Club at Colony Creek
Flyer Cheer Camp
- July 13-15
- 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- $75
- For incoming Pre-K3-8th grade
- STJ Flyer Dome
Lady Flyer Junior High Volleyball Camp
- July 18-20
- 9-11 a.m.
- $80
- For incoming 6th-8th grade girls
- STJ Flyer Dome
Lady Flyer High School Volleyball Camp
- July 18-20
- Noon-2 p.m.
- $80
- For incoming 9th-12th grade girls
- STJ Flyer Dome
Flyer Junior High Football Camp
- July 18-20
- 8-9:45 a.m.
- $90
- For incoming 5th-8th grade boys
- STJ Practice Field
Flyer Football Camp
- July 18-20
- 10-11:45 a.m.
- $90
- For incoming 9th-12th grade
- STJ Practice Field
Flyer Golf Camp
- July 25-29
- 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- $250
- For incoming 6th-10th grade boys and girls
- Taught by PGA professionals
- Limited availability
- Contact Coach Renea Cowan to register 361-218-7964
- Partial camps available.
Victoria East High School Little Cheer Work Shop
- 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Back gym
- August 1-3
- 9 a.m.-noon
- $50 per child, cost includes t-shirt
- Ages 3 and up, elementary and junior high squads welcomed.
- Registration due by Aug. 1 at 8:30 a.m.
- Contact Wendi Hurta for more information 512-576-0144.
Clubs
Boys & Girls Clubs of Victoria
- 202 Hopkins St.
- Summer Camp
- Call to register 361-573-4411, www.bgcvictoria.org
- Annual Membership registration is $25.00 a year
- Session One
- June 6-24
- Session Two
- July 5-22
- 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday — Friday
- STEM activities, summer brain games, field trips, swimming, bowling, sports camps, movies, arts & crafts
- Breakfast, lunch and snack provided
Victoria County Master Gardeners Growing Healthy Kids Summer Camp
- Victoria Educational Gardens Pavilion
- 283 Bachelor Dr., Victoria, Texas (near Victoria Airport)
- June 20-24
- 8:30 a.m.-noon
- $60 per camper
- Children ages — 6 through 12
- Registration is open from May 10th through June 10th (limited to 60 children). Application and fee must be received by June 10th.
- Application forms can be found online at vcmga.org or can be obtained at the Victoria County Extension Office 361-575-4581, 529 Waco Circle (at the Victoria Regional Airport). Any further questions may be directed to 361-935-1556.
Victoria College
Kids College
- Registration for all camps: victoriacollege.edu/Explore/ProgramsCourses/KidsCollege
- 361-485-6830 — Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu
- In Partnership with Fastforward Kids and Texas Master Naturalist/Mid-Coast Chapter.
- Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road, Room 304
- Victoria College offers a variety of summer camps for kids ages 6-12.
Junior Naturalist Camps
- $60 per camp
Earth Camps
- June 20-23
- Camps are divided into two age groups.
- 6-8 year olds: 9-11 a.m.
- 9-12 year olds: 1-3 p.m.
Fastforward Kids Camps
- $88 per camp
Lego Engineering
- June 27-30
- 8-12 years old: 9-11 a.m.
Fashion Designer
- June 27-30
- 8-12 years old: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Survival Tactics
- June 27-30, 2022
- 8-12 years old: 2-4 p.m.
Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E Red River Street
KidStory Summer Camp
- Grades 4-7
- June 13-17
- $80 museum members, $100 non-members; all supplies provided.
- Advance registration required by May 31. Register at Online Payment portal on the museum’s website and a camper information form will be emailed to you to complete the process.
- Explore the stories of kids in the Coastal Bend from prehistoric times through today. Each day, campers will gain insight into the daily life of a different group of children — indigenous inhabitants, French colonists, Spanish missionaries, and early ranchers. The camp is open to students in grades 4-7 and led by Greg Garrett, Museum Experience Educator. The last day concludes with a pizza party as campers celebrate being kids of today.
Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley Vacation Bible School
- Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley
- 12183 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria
- June 12-16
- Dinner at 5 p.m., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- For children PK-5th grade
- No cost.
- Register online zionlutheranmv.org or call church office 361-578-5447 for more information.
- “Discovery on Adventure Island”, come on an enchanted island, explorers are guided on an exciting quest to learn how God’s light shines.
Eagle Camp Summer Day Camp
- Northside Baptist School
- 4100 N. Laurent St.
- June 6 — Aug. 5
- Mon.-Fri. 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Early registration fee: $100 (nonrefundable)
- Registration fee after May 25: $150 (nonrefundable)
- Weekly fee: $125 to be paid on the first of each month)
- Limited availability in each grade level.
- For ages 2 years through 5th grade.
- Contact Pam Shaw, 361-578-5601, pamshaw@nbcvictoria.org or visit nbsvictoria.org.
YOUth LEADership Conference – Victoria Area
- Victoria College
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- June 13–16
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- $80 registration fee (scholarships are available)
- For students from Victoria area who have completed 6th grade
- Attendees learn how to develop their inner leader through fun activities, teamwork, and service
- vbectx.org
- Call 361-572-8232 or email info@vbectx.org for details
YOUth LEADership Conference – Jackson County
- Edna Junior High
- 505 W. Gayle St.
- July 18-21
- 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
- $75 registration fee (scholarships are available)
- Students from Jackson County schools who have completed 6th grade
- Attendees learn how to develop their inner leader through fun activities, teamwork, and service
- vbectx.org
- Call 361-572-8232 or email info@vbectx.org for details
N.E.W. (Non-traditional Employment for Women) Conference
- University of Houston – Victoria Northwest Campus
- 1604 E. Airline Road
- July 25–28
- 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
- $40 registration fee (scholarships are available)
- Girls who have completed 8th grade
- Guest speakers, demos, and activities introduce girls to exciting careers they may not think are open to them
- vbectx.org
- Call 361-572-8232 or email info@vbectx.org for details.
SPJST Summer Camp
- Camp Kubena
- 2001 Waldeck Road, Ledbettercampkubena.comCamp Registration: spjst.org/camp/
- Teen Camp — June 23-26
- Junior Camp Session One — July 7-10
- Junior Camp Session Two — July 14-17
- Check-in for all camps is 2 to 3 p.m. on the first day of each session (June 23/July 7/July 14). Check-out is 10 a.m. on the last day of each session (June 26/July 10/July 17).
- $350 ($250 for SPJST members)
- Age range as of 2021-2022 school year:
- Teen Camp — 8th through 12th grades
- Junior Camps — Kindergarten through 7th grade
- Camp is a great place to make new friends and build self-confidence. SPJST offers teen camp and two junior camp sessions at Camp Kubena. SPJST Camp offer swimming, games, high ropes courses, low ropes courses, BB guns, archery, disc golf, and many other activities. Through these activities, youth learn leadership, teambuilding, social skills, and are empowered to make good decisions.
- For information contact Frank Horak, State Fraternal Director, 254-534-0681, frankh@spjst.com
Folksy Farmstead Summer Camps
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Lunch Bunch and afternoon add-on options available.
- Price: $35 per child, morning; or $125 per week
- Target ages: 8-14 years
- Visit website for more information at FolksyFarmstead.com, or contact us at FolksyFarmstead@gmail.com, or on social media @FolksyFarmstead. Leave message or text, 361-212-5449 or 361-212-7811.
- Come experience life on a backyard dairy goat and fiber farm. Learn and play under the oaks, among the animals, and in the gardens. Try your hand at upcycle crafting, archery, and animal care.
- May 17, 9-11 a.m.: Family Daze (for families with young children)
- May 24, 9-11 a.m.: Family Daze (for families with young children)
- June 6, 9-11 a.m.: Family Daze (for families with young children)
- June 7-10: All About Animals
- June 13-16: On Target (Archery & More)
- June 21-24: Farm Hand Fun
- June 27-30: A Day in the Life (Build Your Own Farm Experience)
Victoria Public Library Summer Programs
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
Kick Off Celebration
- June 4
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Crafternoon — DIY Pop-It
- June 6
- 2-3 p.m.
Lego Lab
- June 7
- 2-3 p.m.
Crafternoon — DIY Pop-It
- June 8
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Bach Fest — Emerging Artists
- June 9
- 10:30-11 a.m.
Mad Science
- June 9
- 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Bach Fest — Drum Circle
- June 11
- 1-2 p.m.
Canvas Kids — Water Blast Painting
- June 13
- 2-3 p.m.
Youth Tiny Art Show
- June 14
- 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Canvas Kids — Water Blast Painting
- June 15
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Tiny Tunes
- June 16
- 10 a.m.
John O’Bryant
- June 16
- Community Center Annex
- 2-3:30 p.m.
Water Day
- June 17
- 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Crafternoon — Wild Things
- June 20
- 2-3 p.m.
Lego Lab
- June 21
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Sensory Story Time
- June 22
- 9 a.m.
Crafternoon — Wild Things
- June 22
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The Learning Lab with La Salle Cub Scouts
- June 23
- 2-3 p.m.
Wild Rumpus
- June 24
- 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Canvas Kids — Marble Madness
- June 27
- 2-3 p.m.
Family Fort Night
- June 28
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Canvas Kids — Marble Madness
- June 29
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Arron Fasel: Magic Story Time
- June 30
- 10 a.m.
Youth: Live Action Among Us
- June 30
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.
X-treme Musical Chairs
- July 1
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Lego Lab
- July 5
- 2-3 p.m.
Crafternoon — Fireworks Frenzy
- July 6
- 4-5 p.m.
Radical Reptiles with Michael Price
- July 7
- 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Movie Sing-Along
- July 8
- 4-6 p.m.
Canvas Kids — Cactus Makes Perfect
- July 11
- 2-3 p.m.
Family Fort Night
- July 12
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Canvas Kids — Cactus Makes Perfect
- July 13
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Tiny Tunes Story Time
- July 14
- 10 a.m.
Youth Amazing Race
- July 14
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Relic Hunter
- July 15
- 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Crafternoon — Out of This World
- July 18
- 2-3 p.m.
Lego Lab
- July 19
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Sensory Story Time
- July 20
- 9:30 a.m.
Crafternoon — Out of This World
- July 20
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
DOW Science Team
- July 21
- 2-3 p.m.
Night Under the Stars
- July 22
- 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Canvas Kids — You ROCK
- July 25
- 2-3 p.m.
Family Fort Night
- July 26
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Canvas Kids — You ROCK
- July 27
- 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Youth: K-Pop and Boba
- July 28
- 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Foam Bubble Party
- July 29
- Overflow parking lot
- 2-4 p.m.
Hunter Education Class
- June 25
- Victoria County 4-H Activity Center
- 259 Bachelor Drive
- 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Minimum age 9 to attend.
- Students must register online at tpwd.elementlms.com.
- Cost of the class is $20.
- A hot dog lunch will be provided. For more information contact Shirley Odell 361-782-8730.
