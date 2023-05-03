ARLINGTON — Hours after being named the American League’s Rookie of the Month for April, Josh Jung hammered two home runs but it was not enough for the Texas Rangers on Wednesday against the Arizona DIamondbacks at Globe Life Field.
Arizona rallied for five runs in the seventh inning to post a 12-7 win over the Ranges to split the two-game series.
The game featured eight home runs, the most in a game in the history of Globe Life Field. Each team hit four.
Jung smacked a solo home run in the fourth, then added a two-run blast in the fifth which capped a five-run Rangers inning to turn a 6-2 deficit into a 7-6 lead.
Jung has hit eight home runs this season. He’s batting .275 with 24 RBIs.
However, the lead would not hold. Arizona scored five runs int he seventh when the Rangers’ pitchers could not find the plate. Josh Sborz (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing three of the runs in the seventh. Jose LeClerc allowed two of those runs to score as he walked the first two batters he faced on eight straight balls. He allowed two runs in just 1/3 of an inning.
Arizona added another run in the eighth on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. solo home run. It was the fourth home run of the day for the Diamondbacks.
Christian Walker hit two home runs and Ketel Marte one for the DIamondbacks, who built a 6-2 lead on Rangers starter Andrew Heaney.
Jonah Heim hit a solo home run in the second inning, his fourth of the season and Leody Taveras hit his first, a solo shot in the fifth inning.
Reliever Jose Ruiz (1-0) got the win for the Diamondbacks, who improved to 17-14. Four Arizona relievers blanked the Rangers over the final four innings.
The Rangers (18-12) are idle on Thursday before they start an 10-game road trip against their division rivals Angels, Mariners and Athletics.
