The city of Arlington said Friday that a water sample collected from one of its splash pads has tested negative for the presence of “brain-eating” amoeba.
The Environmental Protection Agency, which conducted the test, informed Arlington officials of the results Thursday, the city said in a news release. With no presence of the Naegleria fowleri amoeba in the sample, officials said they will open nearly all of the city’s pools and splash pads starting Saturday.
The California Lane Park splash pad, where the water sample came from, will remain closed. The EPA had previously said the sample from the splash pad was presumed positive for the presence of the amoeba.
City officials said a laboratory observed active trophozoites, the growing stage in the life cycle of some organisms, from the Aug. 17 sample and had concerns because one could develop into Naegleria fowleri.
However, the type of trophozoites in the water sample were unidentified, the release said, but the EPA recommended Tuesday to close the splash pad until results were available. Although the sample came from only one splash pad, the city closed all of its facilities until it received those results.
“We recognize that our decision to temporarily close all pools and splash pads this week may have caused concern for some residents, but public health and safety is our top priority,” Arlington’s parks and recreation director, James Orloski, said in a written statement.
City officials said they will do an extra round of hyperchlorination as well as a follow-up test to ensure no “organic matter” is present in the California Lane Park splash pad. They did not say when it will reopen.
Officials added that people who visited the splash pad last month will no longer have to self-monitor for signs of illness. The test results will be shared with the public once they’re available, according to the city.
Naegleria fowleri amoeba has been a point of concern in the past for Arlington’s facilities. Two years ago, a 3-year-old boy contracted a disease from the organism and died shortly after.
In response, the city completed improvements to its facilities and instituted safety protocols named after him.
Earlier this month, a Travis County resident died from the illness caused by the Naegleri fowleri amoeba after swimming in Lake Lyndon B. Johnson.