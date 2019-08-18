Associated Builders & Contractors, Texas Mid Coast Chapter, with the support of Hall Electric; Lester Contracting, Inc.; and Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Inc., presented a $3,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The funds provided came from the ABC 27th Annual Fishing Tournament in Port O’Connor on June 8.
Ronald McDonald House Charities provides comfort, safety and advocacy in a home-like environment for families with critically ill or injured children who must travel to fulfill their health care needs.
“We are so blessed to be able to support worthy charities that provide services for families in our region,” said Corbin Lauger, chairman of the ABC Fishing Tournament and vice president of Lauger Companies.
