Associated Builders and Contractors makes donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities

Taking part in the presentation of the ABC donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities are, from left, Doug Vrazel with Frost Insurance; Stephen Turek with Hall Electric; Liz Gallagher with Ronald McDonald House Charities; Kristi Stevenson with ABC; Michelle Horine with Ronald McDonald House Charities; and Sam Brychta with MW Rentals. Also serving on the committee, but not pictured, were Bill Johnston with Lauger Companies; Randy Price with American Bank; Mike Grady with Ferguson; John Wallace with DeTar Healthcare System; Jared Tomanek with K&T Construction Co., Inc.; Corbin Lauger with Lauger Companies; Kendra Boone with Lester Contracting; Luke Gray with Momentum Rental and Sales; Chris Culak with Roloff, Hnatek and Co.; and Casey Roth with Roth Construction.

 Contributed photo

Associated Builders & Contractors, Texas Mid Coast Chapter, with the support of Hall Electric; Lester Contracting, Inc.; and Weaver & Jacobs Constructors, Inc., presented a $3,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The funds provided came from the ABC 27th Annual Fishing Tournament in Port O’Connor on June 8.

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides comfort, safety and advocacy in a home-like environment for families with critically ill or injured children who must travel to fulfill their health care needs.

“We are so blessed to be able to support worthy charities that provide services for families in our region,” said Corbin Lauger, chairman of the ABC Fishing Tournament and vice president of Lauger Companies.

