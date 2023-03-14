WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Doctors and trainers who have looked at and tested Lance McCullers' strained forearm have given good reports. The 29-year-old righthander has his own test, which also produced encouraging results.
"I can always tell when I'm getting close when I can pick up my daughter without any elbow pain," McCullers said Tuesday morning of his 3-year-old daughter.
McCullers strained a muscle in his forearm during a Feb. 14 bullpen session. On Saturday, he resumed playing catch for the first time since the injury. He threw again Monday and will throw every other day as he slowly builds up his arm. The morning after his second session of playing catch, McCullers reported that he's "pain-free."
Even better news, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the surgeon who performed McCullers' Tommy John surgery in Nov. 2018, reviewed McCullers' latest MRI and confirmed that there's no issue with his patient's elbow.
"It's a strained forearm muscle. Very low grade, they were hesitant to even call it a strain," McCullers said. "I threw a bullpen, maybe too much intensity here at camp. Maybe did a little bit too much, too soon. I wasn't ready for it, I guess. I thought I was, but I guess I wasn't. It was just grabbing me a little bit."
With opening day looming in a little more than two weeks, McCullers won't be ready to start the season, but he says he'll slowly increase his throwing routine and once he gets comfortable throwing every day, he'll sit with Astros head athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall "in the next week or so" and start putting together a calendar for a revamped throwing schedule that will have him ready to return.
"He's in a good frame of mind," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "He's been throwing some, so it's great to see Lance feeling good and in good spirits."