DHAKA, Bangladesh — At least 15 people are dead and dozens more wounded after an explosion at a commercial building in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka on Tuesday, firefighters said.
The explosion occurred at a five-story building near Dhaka’s central Gulistan area in the afternoon. Eight people were killed in the blast, Deen Moni Sharma, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence emergency services agency, told dpa at the scene.
It remains unclear what caused the blast, he said. According to police, there was no initial indication of a terrorist attack.
Nearly 200 people injured in the blast were taken to nearby Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, according to hospital chief Nazmul Haque.
The blast shattered the glass wall of one of the offices housed in the building and caused damage to two neighboring buildings.
Rescue work at the scene of the blast has continued into the evening. Footage from local TV station Channel 24 showed rescue workers using lamps to search for survivors in the rubble.
