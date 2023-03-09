HAMBURG, Germany — Several people have been killed and others injured by shots fired in a church in Hamburg, authorities in the northern German city say.
They issued a warning to the public to avoid the area.
A dpa reporter on the scene spoke of a large-scale contingent of special police forces. Rescue workers carried people out of a building for Jehovah's Witnesses, the reporter said.
"The dead all have gunshot wounds," a police spokesman said.
The incident occurred in the northern Alsterdorf district of Hamburg.
