HAMBURG, Germany — Several people have been killed and others injured by shots fired in a church in Hamburg, authorities in the northern German city say.

They issued a warning to the public to avoid the area.

A dpa reporter on the scene spoke of a large-scale contingent of special police forces. Rescue workers carried people out of a building for Jehovah's Witnesses, the reporter said.

"The dead all have gunshot wounds," a police spokesman said.

The incident occurred in the northern Alsterdorf district of Hamburg.

