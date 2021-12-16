After a four-month intensive search, the Victoria Bach Festival has selected William Buck Moore as its new executive director. Moore will lead the Festival in partnership with artistic director Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez.
Moore follows the Festival’s previous executive director, Nina Di Leo, who led the organization for 16 Festival seasons. The Festival selected Moore after an extensive regional search led by a committee coordinated by board members John Griffin and Ron Walker.
"Buck is the right leader for the Festival,” said John Griffin, co-chair of the search committee. “His experience with event planning and customer service, his leadership and problem-solving skills, and his commitment to excellence will lead the Victoria Bach Festival into its next phase of growth. The board is excited to work with Buck as our new executive director and is confident that under his guidance, the Festival will be well positioned to thrive in the years to come."
"I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work with the community, the board, and Alejandro to lead such a great organization. I’m impressed that Victoria has nurtured this Festival for 47 years, and I’m looking forward to being of service to the Victoria community and continuing to offer exciting music and arts experiences,” Moore said in a news release.
Buck Moore joins the Festival after more than 20 years of event management, nonprofit leadership and music ministry positions in the north Houston area. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music from Oklahoma Baptist University and a Master’s in Music from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
The process of identifying a new executive director for the Victoria Bach Festival began in July. Following the search, Moore’s appointment was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Victoria Bach Festival board of directors. Moore will begin his new post in January.
The Victoria Bach Festival was founded in 1976 by University of Houston Victoria professor David Urness. Today’s expanded festival celebrates not only the genius of J.S. Bach but also the work of composers spanning the ages.
Festival venues include the Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, First United Methodist Church, Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and the Victoria Fine Arts Center. Season sponsors include the Rhea Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts and the O’Connor & Hewitt Foundation.
Di Leo plans serve the Festival and other area nonprofits in different capacities.
