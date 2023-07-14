Back-to-back: Victoria Generals presses on winning streak

The Victoria Generals made team history on July 9 with a win over the Brazos Valley Bombers.
The team, which plays in the Texas Collegiate League, secured a team-record 11th straight victory with the 6-3 win on the road.
They added a win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou on July 10 to extend their winning streak, which began on June 25, to 12 games.
The streak helped the team jump to first place in the TCL standings and secure a spot in the playoffs for the 14 time out of the past 15 seasons.
