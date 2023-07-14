 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Back-to-back: Victoria Generals presses on winning streak

  • Comments
Your Life: Victoria Generals
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Jack Hagan gets water dumped on him after the Generals beat the Seguin River Monsters June 27 at Riverside Stadium.

The Victoria Generals made team history on July 9 with a win over the Brazos Valley Bombers.

The team, which plays in the Texas Collegiate League, secured a team-record 11th straight victory with the 6-3 win on the road.

They added a win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou on July 10 to extend their winning streak, which began on June 25, to 12 games.

The streak helped the team jump to first place in the TCL standings and secure a spot in the playoffs for the 14 time out of the past 15 seasons.

Your Life: Victoria Generals
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Brady Parker prepares to pitch the ball during a game against the Brazos Valley Bombers June 21 in Victoria.
Your Life: Victoria Generals
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Cristopher Munoz slides home to score during a June 27 game against the Seguin River Monsters at Riverside Stadium.
Your Life: Victoria Generals
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Reed Spenrath receives high fives from teammates after scoring against the Brazos Valley Bombers June 21 at Riverside Stadium.
Your Life: Victoria Generals
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Drake Kerr slides to third during a game against the Brazos Valley Bombers June 21 at Riverside Stadium.
Your Life: Victoria Generals
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Reed Spenrath runs to first base during the game against the Seguin River Monsters June 27 at Riverside Stadium.
Your Life: Victoria Generals
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Kade York gets ready to run to second base during the game against the Seguin River Monsters June 27 at Riverside Stadium.
Your Life: Victoria Generals
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Drake Gerr runs to first base during a game against Baton Rouge June 16 at Riverside Stadium.
Your Life: Victoria Generals
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Easton Dowell prepares to catch a fly ball from Baton Rouge Rougarou June 16 at Riverside Stadium.
Your Life: Victoria Generals
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Christopher Munoz swings during a game against the Baton Rouge Rougarou June 16 at Riverside Stadium.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News